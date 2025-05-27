JJ O’Toole Launches Bia – A New Branded Food Service Packaging Platform

JJ O'Toole BIA - Food Service Packaging

Ireland’s most established packaging provider JJ O'Toole, unveils a dedicated offering for the food & hospitality sector -JJ O'Toole Bia- Food Service Packaging

IRELAND, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ireland’s most established packaging provider unveils a dedicated offering for the food and hospitality sector, blending heritage design excellence with fast, flexible, and eco-conscious service.JJ O’Toole Ltd, Ireland’s longest-established and leading packaging expert, is proud to announce the launch of JJ O’Toole Bia – an innovative, digital-first platform tailored for food retailers, cafés, restaurants, festivals, caterers, and takeaway operators seeking branded and unbranded food service packaging solutions.Now live at www.jjotoole.ie/bia , Bia offers a comprehensive range of packaging products — including paper cups, food containers, wraps, trays, and takeaway bags — all customisable to reflect the personality and ethos of each business.“Bia is about helping food businesses tell their story through great design and reliable, sustainable packaging,” said Kerry Kirby, Managing Director at JJ O’Toole. “We’ve channelled our 110-year legacy into a new platform that speaks to the energy, creativity, and agility of modern hospitality operators.”What Sets Bia Apart:• Creative Branding Support: Clients gain access to JJ O’Toole’s acclaimed in-house design team for standout packaging concepts.• Low Minimum Orders: Perfect for start-ups, independents, and growing businesses.• Rapid Turnaround: Built to meet the pace of fast-moving food operations.• Sustainability Focus: Eco-friendly materials and processes support environmental targets.• Flexible Product Range: A wide selection of branded and ready-to-go options, all easily accessible through a user-friendly website.• Competitive Pricing: Value-driven without compromise on quality or creativity.JJ O’Toole Bia enables businesses of all sizes — from boutique cafés to national franchises — to elevate their brand visibility while delivering on function, speed, and sustainability. Whether it’s a food truck at a summer festival or a bustling city deli, Bia provides the tools to stand out in a crowded market.This launch reflects JJ O’Toole’s continued commitment to innovation, customer focus, and industry-leading service – empowering food and hospitality brands to grow through better packagingAs part of the Zeus Packaging Group since 2022, JJ O’Toole continues to expand with purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.