Education Consulting Global Market Report 2025: Insights, Trends & Predictions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Education Consulting Market Performed Recently And How Is It Projected To Grow?

The education consulting market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.68 billion in 2024 to $4.03 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for educational institutions, government initiatives and institutional reforms, increasing focus on career-oriented learning, and increasing demand for personalized academic support.

The education consulting market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.80 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising competition in education, increasing internet penetration, growing awareness about education planning, and increasing demand for personalized learning solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include strategic partnerships and collaborations, expansion of online and remote learning, effective virtual counseling systems, and seamless access to online information.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Education Consulting Market?

The increasing internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of the education consulting market going forward. The Internet refers to a global network of interconnected computers that communicate using standardized protocols to share information and resources worldwide. Internet penetration is increasing due to the widespread availability of affordable smartphones, coupled with improved mobile network coverage, enabling more people to access digital platforms for communication, education, and entertainment. Increasing internet penetration helps education consulting by enabling global access to online resources, virtual counseling, and e-learning, enhancing the reach and effectiveness of services. For instance, in November 2022, according to the report published by the International Telecommunication Union ITU, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental body, approximately 5.3 billion people, or 66% of the global population, were using the Internet in 2022, reflecting a 6.1% increase compared to 2021. Therefore, the increasing internet penetration is driving the growth of the education consulting market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Education Consulting Market?

Major companies operating in the education consulting market are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited EY, KPMG International Limited, McKinsey & Company Inc., Boston Consulting Group Inc., PA Consulting Group Limited, L.E.K. Consulting LLC, Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Northwest Evaluation Association NWEA, American Institutes for Research AIR Inc., Edmentum Inc., Nous Group Pty Ltd, Bain & Company Inc., EAB Global Inc., CIL Management Consultants Ltd, ClearView Consulting Co., SCHOOLWORKS LLC, Education Elements Inc., Anglia Education Consulting Ltd, FSG Inc., Uniagents.com Private Limited, Amplify Education Inc., Advance Education Inc., Broils Consulting Group LLC, Colton Strawser Consulting LLC.

What Are The Latest Trends In The Education Consulting Market?

Major companies operating in the education consulting market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as professional education consulting services, to enhance learning outcomes, streamline academic planning, and improve institutional efficiency. Professional education consulting services provide expert guidance on academic planning, career counseling, admissions support, and institutional improvement using data-driven insights and technology-driven solutions. For instance, in March 2023, Lenovo Group, a Hong Kong-based technology company, announced new consulting services designed to assist schools with strategic planning and professional development for educators, facilitating digital transformation in education. The initiative aims to enhance the integration of technology in classrooms, supported by partnerships with organizations such as Tablet Academy and Education Elements. Additionally, Lenovo introduced the ThinkVision S-Series interactive large format display, a tool aimed at improving teaching and learning experiences.

How Is The Education Consulting Market Segmented?

The education consulting market covered in this report is segmented into:

1 By Service Type: Higher Education, Career Consulting, K-12 Education Consulting, Test Preparation Services, Institutional Consulting

2 By Mode Of Delivery: Offline Consulting, Online Or Virtual Consulting

3 By End-User: Students And Parents, Educational Institutions, Corporations

And Subsegments are:

1 Higher Education: Admissions Consulting, Study Abroad Consulting, Financial Aid And Scholarship Guidance, University Ranking And Reputation Management, Faculty And Staff Training

2 Career Consulting: Career Assessment And Counseling, Resume And Interview Preparation, Job Placement And Internship Assistance, Skill Development And Training Programs, Executive Coaching

3 K-12 Education Consulting: School Accreditation And Compliance Consulting, Curriculum And Pedagogy Development, Special Education Support, Student Performance Analytics, Teacher Training And Professional Development

4 Test Preparation Services: Standardized Test Coaching, College Entrance Exam Preparation, Professional Certification Exam Preparation, Tutoring And Personalized Learning Programs, Online And Digital Test Prep Solutions

5 Institutional Consulting: Curriculum Framework Design, Education Policy Development And Reform, Institutional Accreditation And Compliance, Faculty And Leadership Training Programs, Digital Transformation And EdTech Integration

What Are The Regional Insights In The Education Consulting Market?

Regional Insights into the education consulting market:

North America was the largest region in the education consulting market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the education consulting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

