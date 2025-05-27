AFN: NATAL Mental Health Data Reveals 54% of Highly Educated Participants Earn Below the National Average Wage

The Unseen Cost: Economic Underperformance and Vocational Strain Widespread Trauma Exposure and Lasting Consequences Trauma affects both those on the frontlines and those at home.

A new study underscores the deep and pervasive impact of trauma on highly educated workers.

The burden is emotional and psychological, and also physical, economic, and social. It impacts families, communities, and the country at large,” — Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Friends of NATAL has released new data from NATAL , the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, that underscores the deep and pervasive impact of trauma on highly educated members of Israeli society in the wake of ongoing conflict. The findings, collected by NATAL's Research and Development Unit, highlight the urgent need for expanded mental health support and vocational interventions, particularly for reserve soldiers and civilians directly affected by violence and rocket fire.The Unseen Cost: Economic Underperformance and Vocational StrainAmong highly educated individuals, nearly half of participants in NATAL’s vocational coaching program hold higher education degrees, and the economic fallout of trauma is profound:- Over 54% earn below the national average wage.- 49.3% say their jobs do not reflect their actual abilities.Vocational challenges mirror emotional ones. At the outset of coaching:- 58.6% report difficulty with time management and organization.- 57.5% struggle with concentration.- 51.5% suffer from low motivation.- 48.6% deal with self-worth issues.“These statistics represent how the lives and futures of Israelis are being shaped and derailed by trauma. The burden is emotional and psychological, and also physical, economic, and social. It impacts families, communities, and the country at large,” said Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL.Widespread Trauma Exposure and Lasting ConsequencesAccording to NATAL, 55% of individuals reaching out for help reported direct exposure to traumatic events, including physical, visual, or auditory experiences of violence. Nearly half (48%) reported exposure to rocket fire, illustrating the intensity and regularity of threat in everyday life for many Israelis.This constant exposure to danger is taking a measurable toll on public health. Among those who contacted NATAL over the past 18 months:- 65% reported poor physical and mental health.- Over 60% experienced moderate impairment in daily functioning.- 64% were at risk of developing depression, while 68% were at risk for PTSD, with prevalent symptoms such as hyperarousal and chronic sleep disturbances.- 55.8% were at risk of developing an anxiety disorder.The Weight on Israel’s Reserve Forces and CiviliansAmong those who seek support from NATAL, a striking 70% are reserve soldiers, with 30% civilians, a powerful reflection of how deeply trauma affects both those on the frontlines and those at home. Of those reaching out, 80% are men, suggesting a significant gendered aspect to trauma exposure and help-seeking behaviors.About the DataSince October 7, 2023, more than 86,000 individuals have reached out to NATAL’s support services. As part of our data collection efforts, 2,140 trauma assessment surveys were completed, of which 1,774 were deemed valid for analysis. The majority of these were submitted by reservists (70%) and civilians (30%) receiving care through emergency mental health protocols.About American Friends of NATALAmerican Friends of NATAL (AFN) is dedicated to supporting and strengthening NATAL’s life-changing work, providing critical assistance to Israelis coping with trauma, primarily caused by terrorism and war. In the U.S., AFN builds awareness, fosters partnerships, and unites a community of supporters committed to ensuring the resilience, health, and well-being of Israel, now and for generations to come.About NATALNATAL - Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals and communities in Israel cope with the psychological effects of war and terror. Founded in 1998, NATAL provides a multidisciplinary approach to trauma treatment, focusing on building resilience and providing support to those affected by conflict and other traumatic events.

