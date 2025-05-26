Condolences from Singapore Leaders on the Passing of Former Vietnam President Tran Duc Luong

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong, and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to convey their condolences on the passing of former Vietnam President Tran Duc Luong on 20 May 2025.

The texts of the letters are appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 MAY 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s condolence letter to President Luong Cuong

26 May 2025

His Excellency Luong Cuong

President

Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to offer my deepest condolences on the passing of former President Tran Duc Luong.

President Luong served his country with steadfast determination during a time of profound transformation for Vietnam. President Luong helped to steer Vietnam post-Doi Moi, seeing the country through the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997, and its integration into ASEAN’s structures following its formal accession in 1995. His contributions were immense, and will be remembered.

Our heartfelt sympathies are with you, the people of Vietnam, and President Luong’s family.

Yours sincerely,

Tharman Shanmugaratnam



Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s condolence letter to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

26 May 2025

His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh

Prime Minister

Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Dear Prime Minister Chinh,

It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former President Tran Duc Luong. I had the honour of meeting President Luong during my introductory visit to Vietnam in December 2004 as then-Prime Minister of Singapore.

President Luong was a statesman who devoted his life to serving his country. Under his leadership, Vietnam advanced steadily along its reform path and deepened its engagement with Singapore and the rest of the region. He played a crucial role in laying the foundation for the enduring trust and friendship between our two countries. His legacy will be remembered.

Please accept my deepest condolences.

Yours sincerely,

Lee Hsien Loong