Visit by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala State Bharatiya Janata Party President, under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 27 to 29 May 2025

Kerala State Bharatiya Janata Party President Rajeev Chandrasekhar is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 27 to 29 May 2025, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

During his visit, Mr Chandrasekhar will call on Minister Balakrishnan and be hosted to lunch by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah. He will also call on Senior Minister of Statefor Digital Development and Information and Health, Tan Kiat How.

While in Singapore, Mr Chandrasekhar will attend and speak at the ATxSummit of the Asia Tech x Singapore conference organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and have engagements with the Institute of South Asian Studies.

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 MAY 2025