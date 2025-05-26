Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong's Visit to Japan, 27 to 29 May 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will make a working visit to Tokyo, Japan, from 27 to 29 May 2025. Ahead of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Gan’s visit builds on the strong momentum of high-level exchanges between Singapore and Japan, and reaffirms the close and longstanding ties between both countries.

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Gan will meet Japanese political and business leaders. Deputy Prime Minister Gan will also deliver a speech at the 30th Nikkei Forum on the Future of Asia on 29 May 2025. The annual Nikkei Forum is a prominent global platform that Singapore has participated in since its inception in 1995. The Forum brings together political, economic, and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region to discuss regional issues and Asia’s role in the world. The theme of this year’s forum is “Asia’s Challenge in a Turbulent World”.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

