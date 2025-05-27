eXp Realty Dubai launches ICON to find Dubai’s best real estate agents

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eXp Realty Dubai has today announced the launch of its ICON Program within the region, an initiative designed to identify and celebrate the very best real estate agents within Dubai and those who not only perform at the highest level, but do so with eXp’s core values at the heart of their operations.First launched in 2015 by the wider eXp business, ICON status is one of the top incentives that eXp agents can strive towards.In order to achieve ICON status, agents must exceed professional requirements whilst also representing eXp’s core values on the global real estate stage over the course of the year.Once involved in the ICON Program, there are additional opportunities for ICONs to earn more awards by “giving back” time, talents, and knowledge to eXp’s agent population and also by attending specific eXp-approved events.ICON agents are an integral part of eXp's culture. ICONs serve as role models, culture keepers, anda source of inspiration to other agents at eXp.ICON status in itself is one of the highest accolades an eXp real estate agent can be given, but in addition, it comes with a range of benefits, including: -Receiving up to 100,000 AED in ICON Stock Awards75,000 AED by meeting the ICON Production Award Requirements.25,000 AED by meeting the ICON Cultural Commitment Award Requirement.Exclusive access to the customizable ICON Brand KitCompany-wide recognition via an article on life.exprealty.com, an announcement posted inWorkplace, and during Friday Leadership MeetingThe launch of eXp ICON status within Dubai not only signifies the strength the brand has built since launch within the region, but also the high level at which eXp Dubai member agents are performing on a day to day basis.To find out more about achieving ICON status, contact eXp Dubai.Head of eXp Dubai, Dounia Fadi, commented:“Dubai has arguably become one of, if not the, premier real estate hotspot on the global stage and, naturally, this means that we attract the very best real estate agents from around the world.Whilst we already provide our member agents with access to the best technology, resources and support in order to succeed via eXp’s global cloud-based community, we also feel that it’s important to celebrate those performing at the very highest level.Therefore, we’re delighted to launch ICON status within the region so that we can not only give these agents the recognition that they deserve, but also reward their hard work, whilst encouraging them to help empower their fellow agents to enjoy the same success.”

