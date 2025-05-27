Rising Energy Demand And Digital Advancements: Key Driver Transforming the Energy Trading Platform Market in 2025

Energy Trading Platform Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Energy Trading Platform Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The energy trading platform market has shown remarkable growth in recent years. According to The Business Research Company’s Latest Report, the market size is set to surge from $2.87 billion in 2024 to $3.27 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%. The notable expansion seen during the historical period is a result of the rising adoption of renewable energy, an increase in demand for real-time trading, heightened regulatory support for market transparency, digitalization of energy markets, and integration of blockchain technology.

What Is The Expected Growth Of The Energy Trading Platform Market?

The energy trading platform market size is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. It is projected to swell to $5.37 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.2%. This growth over the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of AI and automation, rising demand for decentralized energy trading, growth in carbon credit trading platforms, increased investments in smart grid technologies, and greater integration of IoT in energy trading.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23388&type=smp

What's Driving The Growth Of The Energy Trading Platform Market?

The increasing adoption of smart grids is expected to drive the energy trading platform market forward in the coming years. Smart grids, modernized electrical networks leveraging digital technology, enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in energy distribution. The rise in smart grid adoption is fueled by the need to efficiently manage the variable and decentralized nature of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Energy trading platforms play a crucial role in smart grid adoption by enabling real-time energy transactions, optimizing grid efficiency, and promoting renewable energy integration through decentralized trading. For example, in March 2025, Gov.UK reported that 38 million smart and advanced meters were installed across Great Britain in 2024. These smart meters accounted for 66% of all meters in operation, marking a 5.2 percentage point increase compared to the end of 2023 — highlighting how the increasing adoption of smart grids is boosting the growth of the energy trading platform market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Energy Trading Platform Market?

Major companies operating in this market include ABB Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Wipro Limited, CME Group Inc., Brady Technologies formerly Brady PLC, GFI Group Inc., Danske Commodities A/S, Murex S.A.S., Enverus Inc., Energy Exemplar Pty Ltd., Trayport Limited, Eka Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Limited, Enmacc GmbH, EPEX SPOT SE European Power Exchange, MRE Consulting Ltd., Amphora Inc., SunContract d.o.o., ComFin Software GmbH, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-trading-platform-global-market-report

What Are The Key Emerging Trends In The Energy Trading Platform Market?

Major companies in the energy trading platform market are focusing on advanced innovations like 24/7 automated trading to improve market efficiency, optimize energy transactions, and provide real-time trading capabilities for participants. In February 2025, TokWise, a Bulgaria-based trading platform for energy, introduced Guardian Trade, an advanced AI-driven trading system designed to optimize renewable energy portfolios. This system operates autonomously and adapts to market fluctuations to maximize returns, empowering traders with intelligent automation and ensuring seamless energy portfolio management.

How Is The Energy Trading Platform Market Segmented?

The energy trading platform market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 Ву Туре: Crude Oil Trading, Electricity Trading, Natural Gas Trading, Wind Power Trading, Coal Trading, Other Types

2 By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

3 By End-User: Utilities, Energy Retailers, Energy Producers, Other End-Users

Sub Segments include:

1 By Crude Oil Trading: Spot Contracts, Futures Contracts, Options Contracts, Swaps, Physical Trading, Electronic Trading Platforms

2 By Electricity Trading: Day-Ahead market, Real-Time market, Bilateral Contracts, Power Purchase Agreements PPAs, Renewable Energy Certificates RECs, Ancillary Services Trading

3 By Natural Gas Trading: Pipeline Gas Trading, LNG Trading, Spot market, Futures Contracts, Storage Trading, Hub-based Trading

4 By Wind Power Trading: Green Power Purchase Agreements Green PPAs, Renewable Energy Certificates RECs, Spot market, Forecast-Based Trading, Intraday Trading

5 By Coal Trading: Thermal Coal, Metallurgical Coal, Spot and Forward Contracts, Freight Agreements, Online Trading Platforms

6 By Other Types: Emission Trading Carbon Credits, Bioenergy Trading, Hydrogen Trading, Nuclear Power Trading, Environmental Attribute Certificates

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Energy Trading Platform Market?

North America commanded the largest slice of the energy trading platform market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is tipped to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Energy Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-chemicals-global-market-report

Energy Technology For Telecom Networks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-technology-for-telecom-networks-global-market-report

Energy Consulting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-consulting-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, has built a reputation for providing you the information you need to stay ahead in the game. The company's vast array of data is powered by the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.