Top Growth Driver in the Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market 2025: Increasing Sports Injuries Boost The Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025

The orthopedic trauma devices market has observed a significant growth over the past few years. From a base of $8.80 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow to $9.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. This growth in the historic period is driven by a growing geriatric population, a surge in healthcare expenditure, increased awareness and education, a growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and an increase in the incidence of orthopedic injuries.

What does the future hold for the orthopedic trauma devices market size?

With strong projections for the coming years, the orthopedic trauma devices market is expected to reach $12.31 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Rising prevalence of injuries, increasing disposable income, wider participation in sports activities, growing health consciousness, and a spike in road accidents drive this growth forecast. In addition, trends for the forecast period include the integration of digital imaging, advancements in medical technology, strategic collaboration, advanced orthopedic surgeries, and progress in smart implants.

What's driving the growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market?

A major factor propelling the growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market is the rise in sports-related injuries. Such injuries often affect the muscles, joints, or bones and stem from improper techniques or inadequate equipment, which puts excessive strain on the athletes’ bodies. Orthopedic trauma devices, which stabilize fractures, ensure proper bone alignment, and promote faster, more effective recovery, are becoming increasingly pivotal in treating these injuries. Data from the National Institutes of Health NIH predicts a 119% surge in sports-related injuries among the elderly population, reaching 111,245 by 2040 compared to 2021. Consequently, the rise in such injuries is driving the orthopedic trauma devices market.

Who are the major players operating in the orthopedic trauma devices market?

Prominent companies operating in the orthopedic trauma devices market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Stryker Corporation, Smith And Nephew Plc, Globus Medical Inc., Acrotec Medtech, Double Medical Technology Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Capsur Enterprises, Narang Medical Limited, GPC Medical Ltd., Aysam Orthopaedics And Medical Devices, Auxein Corp., Inion Inc., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions Inc., Uteshiya Medicare Pvt Ltd., AF MEDICAL GmbH, Austofix Australia Pty Ltd, Bonebridge AG, Citieffe s.r.l., Madison Ortho Inc., Orthomed Inc., OrthoXel.

What are the emerging trends in the orthopedic trauma devices market?

Several leading companies are focusing on developing innovative orthopedic trauma solutions to enhance fracture stabilization, improve surgical outcomes, and optimize procedural efficiency. For instance, in October 2024, Globus Medical Inc. bolstered its trauma care offerings by introducing a new range of orthopedic trauma solutions, featuring the TENSOR Suture Button System. These solutions aim to improve surgical outcomes through advanced features such as polyaxial locking technology, streamlined suture management, and precise fixation for small bone fractures. The portfolio also integrates PRECICE limb-lengthening nail technologies for complex trauma cases.

How is the orthopedic trauma devices market segmented?

This market primarily consists of internal fixators and external fixators. Internal fixators, including plates, screws, and rods, stabilize and support fractured bones from within during the healing process, ensuring optimal bone alignment and minimizing movement at the fracture site. Made from a range of materials including non-absorbable and bioabsorbable materials, these devices find application in fractures, soft tissue injuries, joint reconstruction, spinal injuries, and arthroplasty. The end users spanning hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic centers, and emergency departments among others.

What are the regional trends in the orthopedic trauma devices market?

North America held the largest market share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forwards. The orthopedic trauma devices market report offers comprehensive coverage of markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

