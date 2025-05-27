Leadership Team Additions Strengthen Oncology and Real World Evidence Services for Sciensus

Mark Hawken Noolie Gregory

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus, a leading European life sciences organisation, providing access to medicines for European patients, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Hawken, Managing Director, Cancer Services, and Noolie Gregory, Head of Evidence Generation. These appointments support the organisation’s growth journey and their mission to connect patients to life changing treatment.Mark Hawken brings more than 25 years of global commercial and operational leadership. As a specialist in healthcare strategy, and business development, Mark brings to customers a broad spectrum of skills acquired through extensive experience across hospital, insurer, NHS and international markets, with a focus on cancer services. With a proven track record from senior roles at The Royal Marsden hospital, The London Clinic, Aspen Healthcare, and Bupa, Mark’s blend of strategic, clinical and commercial expertise will enhance Sciensus’ comprehensive cancer support services for customers who are launching a new therapy or scaling access across Europe.Noolie Gregory joins Sciensus with more than 20 years of experience spanning Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at AstraZeneca and Syneos Health. Her leadership in early access programs, cancer therapeutics, and decentralised clinical trials positions her to significantly strengthen Sciensus’ offering for customers looking to leverage real world evidence in their development programmes. Noolie also brings a diverse background of evidence generation strategy, protocol optimisation expertise and experience with the design and delivery of digitally and AI enabled patient-centric clinical study designs.Mark Hawken, Managing Director, Cancer Services, Sciensus:"Joining Sciensus presents an exciting opportunity to collaborate with customers to accelerate access to important cancer therapies for patients. From my firsthand experience, I understand how cancer care is evolving rapidly, and we are well positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting companies with the infrastructure and expertise required to access European cancer patients and ensure they are supported.”Noolie Gregory, Head of Evidence Generation, Sciensus:“I am thrilled to join Sciensus at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to enhancing and driving our early access and evidence generation services. We are integrating digital tools, data, nurse and delivery services to provide valuable insights and strengthen our service proposition – ultimately helping patients access innovative treatments faster.”Christian Tucat, CEO, Sciensus:“We are delighted to welcome Mark and Noolie to the Sciensus team. Mark’s experience with some of the world’s leading oncology institutions, gives us relevant insights into what is needed to successfully bring cancer therapies to market. The global pharma services expertise that Noolie brings will augment our ability to generate data to accelerate development pathways for customers, giving patients better access to innovative therapies. Together, they will help us deliver on our promise of reaching European cancer patients faster with the treatment they need.”ENDSNotes to Editors:For more information, please contact Sciensus@teneo.comAbout Sciensus:Sciensus is a proven life sciences solutions partner with more than 30 years of experience in navigating the complex European healthcare ecosystem to maximise access to medicines for patients.Our comprehensive offerings in chronic, cancer, rare and speciality disease, plus our real world evidence digital insights capabilities, mean we accelerate the drug development journey. By bringing products into the market, and utilising actionable patient data insights, we elevate treatment and improve health outcomes.

