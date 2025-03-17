Sciensus announces appointment of Kerry Utton as it continues to strengthen its pharma capabilities

LONDON , UK, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus announces appointment of Kerry Utton as it continues to strengthen its pharma capabilitiesSciensus, a leading European life sciences organisation, focused on accelerating patients’ access to lifesaving medicines, is pleased to announce that Kerry Utton has joined the business leading our Corporate Strategy function.Kerry brings over 25 years of pharmaceutical and life sciences experience to the role. Prior to joining Sciensus, Kerry was at Syneos Health for 7 years, most recently as Senior VP and Head of Global Operations Management, working closely with Executive & Senior management and leading teams responsible for customer experience, business system enablement, business continuity, regional operations and strategy execution. Before this, she was at INC Research for 8 years, as a member of the company’s senior leadership team, where she played a key role in establishing the PMO, launching novel technologies, operationalising mergers & acquisitions and supporting the company through a period of rapid growth.For over 30 years, Sciensus has been the trusted partner for pharmaceutical companies looking to expand access and improve adherence. Our extensive experience of direct patient engagement means we have a deep understanding of how patients interact with their medicine in real-world settings, insights from these patient interactions are pivotal to pharma companies.Kerry Utton, Corporate Development, Sciensus:“I’m excited to join Sciensus and bring my experience into this important sector of patient healthcare. I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues as we seek to achieve our organisational objective of supporting a broader range of patients achieve better healthcare outcomes”.Christian Tucat, CEO, Sciensus:“I’m delighted to have Kerry join us at such an important time in our growth journey. Kerry brings a wealth of expertise to Sciensus and will play a pivotal role in accelerating new, strategic capability development and expand our geographic reach. In doing so, this will empower patients to achieve better health outcomes overall and drive our commercial success”.About Sciensus:Sciensus is unlocking Europe through 30+ years of in-market expertise, evidence and insights. Using a combination of accredited patient care and digitally enhanced tools, Sciensus accelerates the development journey and brings products directly to patients; empowering them to achieve better health outcomes overall.

