Training promotes child-friendly approach for interviewing victims of sexual abuse

Thirty investigators from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Prosecutor’s Office developed skills in trauma-sensitive approaches for interviewing child victims of sexual abuse and human trafficking during a training event on 26-27 May.

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), in co-operation with the Authorized Person of the Oliy Majlis for Rights of the Child (Child’s Rights Ombudsman) and the Law Enforcement Academy, organized the event in Tashkent. It covered international, evidence-based methodologies for child investigative interviewing, with a focus on human rights and the best interests of the child.

Participants gained practical skills in identifying victims, case analysis and communicating with vulnerable children. Such skills will contribute to more effective investigations and enhanced protection of the rights of child victims.

The event was officially opened by Surayyo Rakhmonova, the Child’s Rights Ombudsman; Ambassador Antti Karttunen, PCUz Head of Office; and Adham Odinaev, Deputy Head of the Law Enforcement Academy.

“International cooperation and the implementation of child rights-based and trauma-informed approaches to investigating sexual abuse and trafficking are crucial steps toward strengthening child protection systems in Uzbekistan,” Ambassador Karttunen emphasized. “The OSCE, together with national and international partners, actively supports these efforts.”

