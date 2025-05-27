ALLATRA and Creative Society Attend the Salon Dinner Hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the U.S.

H.E. Ambassador Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Counselor Osman Dossov, Mr. Sapargali Shalgimbayev, Ms. Olga Schmidt, Mr. Taliy Shkurupiy at Salon Dinner Hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with Mrs. Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA, during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan ALLATRA and Creative Society at Salon Dinner Hosted by the Embassy of Kazakhstan

WASHINGTON, D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of May 22, 2025, the esteemed Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomed guests to a special Salon Dinner. This exclusive event, hosted by H.E. Ambassador Yerzhan Ashikbayev, provided a unique platform for meaningful discussions and cultural exchange among international leaders and participants.Mr. Taliy Shkurupiy, Global Systems and Research Analyst of ALLATRA International Public Movement (IPM) and Ms. Olga Schmidt, President of the Creative Society, were honored to be invited to this distinguished gathering. ALLATRA and Creative Society representatives engaged with diplomats and leaders from various countries, highlighting the movement’s dedication to fostering collaboration, advancing human freedom, and promoting democracy across borders.This event highlighted the continued engagement with the Republic of Kazakhstan, following the previous interaction between the President of ALLATRA, Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, and His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at COP29.The Salon Dinner facilitated constructive conversations about the progress and achievements of religious freedom movements and the significance of building a harmonious society, aligning with the core values of the peoples.Among the attendees at the dinner were Mr. Osman Dossov, Counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Mr. Greg Mitchell, Founder and Chief Officer of IRF Secretariat; Dr. Paul Murray, Vice President of Religious Freedom Initiatives, Global Peace Foundation (GPF); Dr. Brian Grim, Founding President of the Religious Freedom and Business Foundation; Mr. Micah Rea, Director of Faith-Based Initiatives; Mr. Simran Stuelpnagel, Vice Chair and Head of the Corporate Council, IRF Secretariat; and Mr. Wade Kusack, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Love Your Neighbor Community, among many other distinguished guests.The event offered guests an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations while enjoying the hospitality and rich culture of Kazakhstan. Over the past ten years, Kazakhstan has made significant progress in advancing religious freedom, particularly through legislative reforms and initiatives promoting interfaith dialogue. By cultivating an atmosphere of respect for diverse beliefs, Kazakhstan has established itself as a leader in fostering interfaith dialogue and understanding. Participants left the dinner inspired by the discussions and hopeful for continued collaboration in advancing the cause of human rights globally.The ALLATRA and Creative Society participants would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the H.E. Ambassador Yerzhan Ashikbayev for their gracious invitation and warm hospitality.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization that conducts large-scale geodynamics, and environmental transformation research. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation. Additionally, ALLATRA focuses on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

