MPD Investigating Ogden Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, at approximately 6:11 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 1500 block of Ogden Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male inside of an apartment, unconscious and not breathing suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The investigation determined the shooting occurred in an alley to the rear of the apartment complex. One bullet struck a window of the victim’s apartment. The victim was not targeted.

The decedent has been identified as 59-year-old Jose Carcamo of Northwest, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25077976

