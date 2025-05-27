Global Digital Infrastructure Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on the latest insights derived from The Business Research Company's recent report, the digital infrastructure market sector is projected to soar from $348.59 billion in 2024 to $440.51 billion in 2025. Collectively, this represents a blistering compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.4%.

One of the factors that could fuel this growth during the historical period is the surge in investments being made globally in fiber-optic networks. The burgeoning demand for data centers that could be attributed to the growing need for cloud-based solutions, an increase in mobile internet penetration, the increasing deployment of 4G networks, and a growing wave of adoption of virtualization technologies are predicted to drive this exponential growth.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Digital Infrastructure Market Going Forward?

Going forward, the digital infrastructure industry growth is expected to reach $1,114.02 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 26.1%. The rise in demand for quantum computing infrastructure, accelerated investments in software-defined infrastructure, the expansion of autonomous data centers, the growing need for ultra-low-latency connectivity, and the increased usage of decentralized cloud computing are projected to steer this growth.

What’s Driving The Digital Infrastructure Market Growth?

Key advances in artificial intelligence-driven autonomous data centers, edge artificial intelligence computing for real-time analytics, multi-access edge computing, zero-trust security frameworks, and deployment of space-based internet infrastructure are some of the significant trends expected in the forecasting period. Worth noting is the rapidly climbing demand for automation, which is likely to drive the digital infrastructure market's upward trajectory in the future. As businesses across sectors strive to boost productivity, cut operational costs, and scale, the demand for automation is increasing. With automation being the technology to carry out an array of tasks automatically, the need for human involvement is significantly reduced. This in turn enhances efficiency and precision.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Digital Infrastructure Market?

Several major companies, including Amazon Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, AT&T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Micron Technology Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NVIDIA Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Lumen Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., NetApp Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., and Hitachi Vantara LLC, stand at the forefront of the digital infrastructure market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Digital Infrastructure Market?

Emerging trends show companies focusing on digital orchestration platforms to enhance network automation, streamline hybrid architecture deployment, and improve data accessibility across diverse infrastructures.

How Is The Digital Infrastructure Market Segmented?

The digital infrastructure market is widely segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

3 By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

4 By Application: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail And E-Commerce, Government And Defense, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities

The detailed sub-segments include:

1 By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Data Center Equipment

2 By Software: Cloud Management Software, Virtualization Software, Network Security Software, Data Analytics Software

3 By Services: Cloud Services, Colocation Services, Network Services, Managed Services, Professional Services

What Are The Regional Insights In The Digital Infrastructure Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global digital infrastructure market. Other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

