Global Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Forecast 2025-2034

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025

The material handling equipment telematics market has experienced a significant boom in recent years, growing from $5.42 billion in 2024 to an expected $6.17 billion in 2025. This impressive growth, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.9%, has been spurred on by several key factors. With the increasing demand for fleet management and the rapid expansion of internet of things IoT in the logistics sector, companies are under continuous pressure to optimize their operations. This pressure is further intensified by rising labor costs along with the necessity of predictive maintenance and constant safety monitoring. The need for real-time data analytics has become vital for the industry, further propelling market growth.

What does this growth mean for the future of the material handling equipment telematics market?

Experts are predicting that rapid growth will continue in the forthcoming years, with estimates showing growth up to $10.27 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.6%. The driving factors behind this predicted boom are the increased automation in warehouses, the rising importance of sustainability, and continued investment in technologies like digital twins. Simultaneously, the adoption of autonomous material handling equipment is on the rise. Trends in the forecast period show that the use of artificial intelligence AI-powered predictive analytics, real-time remote monitoring, edge computing for more rapid data processing, fifth-generation 5g-enabled telematics solutions, autonomous material handling systems, and IoT-based condition monitoring are set to be key growth catalysts.

With such a diverse range of growth drivers in the forecast period, how are these factors influencing the material handling equipment telematics market size?

A significant driving force behind the expansion of the material handling equipment telematics market is the growth of industrial fleets. These fleets are groups of vehicles, machines, or equipment owned or operated by companies for industrial operations. This can range from logistics and warehousing to construction, mining, and manufacturing. A boom in the e-commerce sector and increased warehouse automation has led to an upswing in industrial fleets. But efficiency and automation alone aren't the only benefits; telematics enhances these industrial fleets by providing real-time performance data, predictive maintenance capabilities, and improved fleet utilization, all while ensuring safety. This combination leads to less downtime, optimized resource allocation, and cost savings—all adding up to improved productivity and efficiency. For instance, in June 2024, Robotics 24/7 reported that private fleet shipments grew by 4.6% with an 8.4% increase in volume, indicating a substantial growth trend.

What does this mean for the key industry players in material handling equipment telematics market?

Key players in the material handling equipment telematics market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, Cargotec Oyj, Konecranes Oyj, Manitou BF SA, Kenco Group Inc., EquipmentShare.com Inc., Samsara Inc., The Raymond Corporation, Geotab Inc., Telit Cinterion Ltd., MH Equipment Company, PowerFleet Inc., Clark Material Handling Company, Mid Columbia Forklift Inc., Blackbox GPS Technology Private Limited, and Cognecto Private Limited. How are these companies leading the charge in innovation and growth?

Major companies in the material handling equipment telematics market are emphasizing innovative products, such as AI-based camera systems, to enhance operational efficiency and predictive maintenance. By deploying AI algorithms and high-definition video monitoring, companies can detect potential issues such as operator behavior, obstacles, and environmental changes. An example of this advancement is the launch of MHE Vision by Gather AI in March 2025, an AI-powered camera system for material handling equipment. This invention led to real-time inventory tracking, improved accuracy, and enhanced productivity, by integrating into forklifts and handling equipment. But for a complete understanding of the market, one must look at the market segmentation.

How is the global material handling equipment telematics market segmented?

Segments: In terms of product types, the material handling equipment telematics market includes aerial work platforms, forklifts, cranes, earthmoving equipment, trucks, tractors, telehandlers, and other products. The solution types in this market range from asset tracking, fleet management, predictive maintenance to operational analytics. On the other hand, end-use industries span logistics and transportation, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, construction, and mining sectors. How does this growth and diversification vary across different regions?

What are the leading region in the material handling equipment telematics market?

North America held the largest share of the material handling equipment telematics market in 2024. However, the landscape is changing, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to manifest the fastest growth in the coming years. The regions covered in this report span from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe to North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The rapid advancement and adoption of telematics across these sectors illuminate the global implications of the growth in material-handling equipment telematics.

