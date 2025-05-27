IoT Semiconductor Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Top Growth Driver In The IoT Semiconductor Market 2025: Rising Demand For Connected Devices Driving Market Growth

It will grow to $1,105.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The IoT semiconductor market size has demonstrated rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $513.70 billion in 2024 to a remarkable $600.38 billion in 2025, reflecting a vigorous compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.9%. The growth during the historic period has been primarily driven by increasing demand for IoT devices, a rising appetite for connected and smart devices, a spike in demand for smart home and smart city solutions, escalating popularity of IoT in consumer applications, and swelling disposable income.

Where Is The Iot Semiconductor Market Headed?

The IoT semiconductor market size is poised for marked growth in the coming years. It is forecasted to burgeon to $1,105.48 billion by 2029, propelled by a CAGR of 16.5%. This growth during the forecast period is anticipated to be spurred by the escalating need for energy-efficient semiconductor solutions, a growing demand for low-power devices, widening adoption of edge computing, rising deployment of edge devices that necessitate specialized semiconductor components, and the increasing interconnection of devices. Major trends in the forecast period encompass the progression of wireless communication technologies, advancement of low-power semiconductors, the integration of IoT technology, technological advancements, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

What's Driving The Iot Semiconductor Market Growth?

The burgeoning demand for connected devices is predicted to be a pivotal growth driver for the IoT semiconductor market. Connected devices refer to electronic devices that can communicate and exchange data with other devices or networks over the internet or local networks, typically enabling remote monitoring, control, and automation. The rising demand for connected devices can be credited to advancements in technology, enhanced internet connectivity, and a growing need for automation, convenience, and real-time data access across various sectors. IoT semiconductors enable these connected devices by providing the essential hardware components, such as sensors, processors, and communication modules, that facilitate smooth data exchange and connectivity between devices and networks.

Who Are The Key Players In The Iot Semiconductor Industry?

Prominent players operating in the IoT semiconductor market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices And Storage Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Semtech Corporation, Polar Semiconductor Inc., Ambiq Micro Inc., Kudelski Group, InnoPhase Inc., and Open Automation Software LLC.

What Emerging Trends Are Impacting The Iot Semiconductor Market?

Leading companies in the IoT semiconductor market are honing their focus on developing technologically advanced solutions like cellular IoT chips to bolster connectivity, curb power consumption, and support emerging IoT applications across diverse sectors. Cellular IoT chips are specialized semiconductor components that empower Internet of Things IoT devices to connect and communicate over cellular networks such as 4G or 5G.

How Is The Iot Semiconductor Market Segmented?

Segments in the IoT semiconductor market report comprise:

1 By Type: Internet Of Things Sensors, Internet Of Things Processors, Internet Of Things Chips, Other Types

2 By Product: Connectivity Integrated Circuits ICs, Logic Devices, Memory Devices, Processors, Other Products

3 By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Sub-Segments include:

1 By Internet of Things Sensors: Environmental Sensors, Motion and Position Sensors, Biometric Sensors, Optical Sensors

2 By Internet of Things Processors: Microcontrollers MCUs, Digital Signal Processors DSPs, Application Processors, Artificial Intelligence-Optimized Processors

3 By Internet of Things Chips: Wireless Communication Chips, Power Management Chips, Embedded Security Chips, Edge Artificial Intelligence Chips.

Which Regions Dominate The IoT Semiconductor Market?

Regional Insights reveal that North America was the dominant region in the IoT semiconductor market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions presented in the IoT semiconductor market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

