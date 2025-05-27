Roadway reopened: US Route 5, Hartland
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
UPDATE #2:
The previously-closed lanes of US Route 5 have now been fully reopened between Martinsville Road and Mike's Store.
Please drive carefully.
