Roadway reopened: US Route 5, Hartland

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Royalton Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

 

UPDATE #2:

 

The previously-closed lanes of US Route 5 have now been fully reopened between Martinsville Road and Mike's Store.

 

Please drive carefully. 

