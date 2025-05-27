KKday Offers Access to Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Tickets and Packages

via KKday supplier via KKday supplier via KKday supplier via KKday supplier

Elton John, G-Dragon, Foo Fighters, CL, and Alan Walker to perform live at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with VIP packages on offer.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 has officially unveiled its entertainment line-up, and it’s set to be one of the most diverse yet. From legendary rock bands to K-pop heavyweights and EDM superstars, this year’s programme is packed with names that appeal to a wide audience. Taking place from 3–5 October 2025 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the event continues its tradition of combining world-class motorsport with live music in the heart of the city.Big names on the bill include Elton John, G-Dragon, CL, Foo Fighters, Alan Walker, Crowded House, and The Smashing Pumpkins. With stages spread across the venue and artists performing on different days, fans can expect a full weekend of high-energy performances alongside the thrills of night racing.What to Expect – Entertainment Highlights by Day:Friday, 3 October (Zone 4, Padang Stage)K-pop icon G-Dragon returns to the stage, along with CL, the charismatic K-pop queen.Saturday, 4 October (Zone 4, Padang Stage)Foo Fighters and Alan Walker headline Saturday night.Saturday, 4 October (Zone 1, Wharf Stage)Aussie-Kiwi band Crowded House brings heart and harmony to the bayfront.Sunday, 5 October (Zone 4, Padang Stage)Elton John closes the weekend with a setlist of timeless classics.Sunday, 5 October (Zone 1, Wharf Stage)The Smashing Pumpkins make their long-awaited return to Singapore after 15 years.Other Notable Acts Across the WeekendThis year’s event also features performances from The Wombats, Tom Grennan, HANNA, The Lathums, BABYMETAL, Le Twins, Indo Warehouse, Oakë, and Indonesia’s Got Talent star Putri Ariani. Expect a wide mix of genres from indie and pop to rock and electronic.Book Singapore F1 Tickets on KKday – Packages Available for All BudgetsKKday offers a convenient way to secure your Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 experience, with race-only tickets and bundle packages that include accommodation and airport transfers.For those looking for a complete experience, these packages include a 3-day race pass, 3-night hotel stay (at JW Marriott or Furama RiverFront from 3–6 October), and a one-way airport transfer:- Zone 4 Walkabout Package: From SGD 1,215- Premier Walkabout Package: From SGD 1,460- Empress Grandstand Package: From SGD 1,448These options are ideal for travellers who want a fuss-free weekend with good value.Race-Only Passes:KKday also offers 3-day and single-day race passes without hotel stays:- Zone 1 Walkabout Combination (Fri–Sun): From SGD 1,108- Skyline, Bayfront or Promenade Grandstands (All Zones Access): From SGD 1,288–1,488- Padang or Republic Grandstand: From SGD 208- Zone 4 or Premier Walkabout: From SGD 149–188- Pit Grandstand (Views of start/finish line): From SGD 328These passes allow access to various zones and entertainment stages, depending on the category selected. Premium Hospitality Suites – For the Best Race Views and ServiceKKday also offers exclusive access to premium VIP suites for guests who want a top-tier experience. These come with curated views, all-day dining, drinks, and premium service.- Sky View Pavilion @ The Flyer – From SGD 4,305. Includes rooftop views, private balconies, and an open bar. Located near Pit Straight and Turn 1.- Torque Lounge @ The Flyer – From SGD 4,305.50. High-energy lounge atmosphere with access to a dedicated trackside grandstand.- The Vista Suite @ The Flyer – From SGD 6,104. Sweeping views of Turns 17 and 18 from a second-floor suite at the Singapore Flyer, plus access to all entertainment zones.- Twenty3 (Final Turn + All Zones Access) – From SGD 8,284. Positioned at the final corner with podium views and luxury dining, Twenty3 is ideal for those who want access to everything—concerts, racing, and post-race celebrations.- The Clubhouse @ Formula 1 Paddock Club™ – From SGD 12,950. The ultimate in VIP access. Located just steps from the pit lane, guests enjoy gourmet dining, DJ sets, and networking with other premium guests.Experience the F1 Thrill with KKdayKKday offers a trusted and efficient way to secure your tickets for this high-demand event. Whether you're booking a solo pass or full hospitality experience, KKday’s range of options gives you flexibility and peace of mind with confirmed bookings and helpful support. Booking early is recommended, especially with a headliner list this strong.

