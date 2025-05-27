Twelve Executive Coaches Reveal the Unscripted Truth About Leadership in Powerful New Book

Leadership Unscripted Book Leadership Unscripted Book Co-Authors Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Discover the real, raw, and remarkable journeys of bold women who transformed setbacks into powerful lessons and redefined leadership from the inside out.

These are the stories we wish we had heard sooner, the ones that remind us we’re not alone and that our voice, leadership, and truth matter.” — Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

RI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when leadership is being redefined—shifting from perfection to purpose—Leadership Unscripted offers a powerful alternative. While many still expect leaders to be polished and predictable, this anthology reveals what truly drives impact: authenticity, resilience, and the courage to lead through the real, messy, and meaningful moments.

More than a book, Leadership Unscripted is a movement led by the executive coaches of Transcend Leadership, a collective committed to developing bold, authentic, and impact-driven leaders across industries and borders. Through deeply personal narratives, these twelve seasoned coaches offer lessons not from a stage, but from the trenches of transformation.

“This book is a powerful celebration of women who have chosen to lead boldly and authentically, embracing the unscripted moments that define their journey,” said Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, Founder of BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting, Publishing Author of the Extraordinary Latinas book series, and one of the Publishing Authors. “Each chapter honors not only their stories of resilience, but of strength, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to pave the way for others to thrive. These are the stories we wish we had heard sooner, the ones that remind us we’re not alone and that our voice, leadership, and truth matter.”

“There is a quiet revolution happening in leadership—not with fanfare or headlines, but in the deeper, often invisible spaces where individuals listen inward, reckon with who they are, why they lead, and what they are here to serve. This anthology, Leadership Unscripted, captures twelve such revolutions,” says Valerie Sheppard, #1 International Best-Selling Author, and the CEO of The Heartly Center for Mindfulness and Self-Mastery®. “These women model leadership as a ripple effect: lifting others, mentoring generously, and cultivating the kind of influence that outlasts any title.”

The co-authors of Leadership Unscripted are a collective of powerhouse executive coaches, each bringing a unique lens shaped by decades of leadership across industries, cultures, and continents. The contributing coaches are: Anna Kotskaya, Bernice Ang, Carol Helene Fusek, Carol Yang, Chris Nassivera, Dawn Garibaldi, Esther Goette, Florence Marie Guesnet, Heidi Piper, Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, Roula Clerc-Nassar, and Sophia Toh. Together, they represent the heart and soul of Transcend Leadership’s mission to elevate leaders who lead with courage, authenticity, and impact.

“Embark on the real, raw, and remarkable journeys of these exceptional leaders and storytellers - trailblazers whose experiences will inspire, challenge, and transform how you lead,” invites Deborah Kielty, Chairman of the Board – P&G Alumni Foundation and President Emeritus -- World Trade Center Institute.

Dawn Garibaldi, CEO of Amplify Strategy Group and one of the Publishing Authors, emphasizes, "This book is a celebration of courage, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to growth, service, and impact. Each chapter serves as a reminder that change and challenges are not roadblocks – they are stepping stones to something greater. In this book, our authors reveal hard-earned lessons learned and now shared for you to choose and apply, offering insights that challenge, inspire, and empower leaders to navigate their own paths with authenticity and courage.”

Whether you're leading a team, launching a vision, or rewriting your own script, this book will inspire you to show up boldly, lead with heart, and trust the power of your own journey.

This is your invitation to lead with courage, rise with purpose, and create impact that lasts far beyond titles. Leadership begins here—unscripted and unapologetically real.

Learn more about Leadership Unscripted and the Co-Authors at www.leadershipunscriptedbook.com. Leadership Unscripted is now available for purchase on Amazon.

ABOUT TRANSCEND LEADERSHIP

Transcend Leadership is a boutique collective of seasoned former Procter & Gamble leaders turned certified executive coaches, united by a singular mission: to elevate leaders, transform teams, and reshape the corporate leadership landscape. Leveraging decades of proven experience leading within the Fortune 500 landscape, Transcend Leadership coaches bring practical wisdom and a “head” (strategic thinking), “heart” (authentic compassion), and “hands” (execution) approach to every engagement. Whether it’s developing executive presence, managing change, or fostering team cohesion, Transcend Leadership is by your side every step of the way.

Learn more about Transcend Leadership services at www.transcendleadershipsolutions.com or contact us at transcendleaders@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE PUBLISHING AUTHORS

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an award-winning Human and Potential expert, a certified Executive & Leadership Coach, a seasoned global Business Strategist, a Women and Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an international motivational speaker. Ilhiana has over 25 years of global executive experience in top Fortune 500 companies leading and coaching professionals and businesses to success. As the Founder and owner of BeLIVE Coaching & Consulting, Ilhiana is a certified expert in leadership and human potential who helps build resilient, collaborative, and high-performing leaders and cultures. She is also the publishing author of the Best-selling anthology book series Extraordinary Latinas, sharing the stories of over 50 Latina leaders. Ilhiana also serves on different Boards supporting initiatives that center on the empowerment of women and the Hispanic community. To learn more about Ilhiana visit:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ilhiana-rojas7/ or www.ilhianarojas.com

About Dawn Garibaldi

Dawn is an Executive Coach, Consultant, international speaker and former Fortune 50 leader with over 30 years of global experience guiding high-performing teams and organizations through complexity and change. As Founder and CEO of Amplify Strategy Group, she has an unwavering commitment to helping leaders unlock growth and lead with confidence and resilience. A certified executive coach with credentials from the International Coaching Federation and other prestigious institutions, Dawn applies evidence-based methodologies to enhance strategic leadership effectiveness. She serves on local Boards supporting arts and culture. To learn more about Dawn visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dawngaribaldi

