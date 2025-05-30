Dr. Michael C. Threatt releases his 180 Days Later: Reset, Renew, Reframe – A CEO’s Strategic Impact and Vision Report

Triangle Business Journal- Dr. Michael C. Threatt- Sanford & Lee County- Cooridors of Opportunity SERCulator News- Dr. Michael C. Threatt- New Leadership Brings New Vision City of Sanford's Framework Goal #2 Preserve & Create Affordable Housing

Dr. Michael C. Threatt Launches Roadmap 2030: A Strategic Path Forward: Tackling Financial Challenges and Restoring Public Trust on the Journey to HUD Recovery

We are intentionally shaping the culture we want to see, starting with hiring the right team and restructuring the organization to support that vision.” — Dr. Michael C. Threatt, CEO of the Sanford Housing Authority (NC)

SANFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just 180 days, the Sanford Housing Authority (SHA) has undergone a bold transformation under the leadership of the new CEO, Dr. Michael C. Threatt, a nationally recognized public housing executive. Once ranked in the bottom 4% of public housing authorities, SHA is now on a path to recovery, transparency, and innovation.

Dr. Threatt’s newly released report, “180 Days Later: Reset, Renew, Reframe– A CEO’s Strategic Impact & Vision Report,” outlines the measurable impact of his leadership and introduces Roadmap 2030, a five-year strategic plan designed to restore public trust, rebuild operational capacity, and guide SHA toward long-term sustainability.

Reset: Operational Realignment and Leadership Discipline

Upon taking office, Dr. Threatt implemented a military-inspired leadership model—Assess, Plan, Implement, Evaluate—to stabilize operations and identify systemic weaknesses. This disciplined approach has been applied across all departments to ensure strategic alignment and measurable progress.

In March 2025, SHA executed the HUD Recovery Agreement, formalizing the agency’s commitment to exit “troubled” status within HUD’s two-year improvement window. Despite inheriting a deeply challenged agency, SHA remains resolute in its mission to restore high-performing status and rebuild stakeholder trust.

Renew: Culture, People, and Purpose

At the heart of SHA’s transformation is a renewed focus on people, purpose, and performance. In December 2024, SHA conducted the WiLD Trust Index Survey, achieving an 81% response rate. This organizational assessment revealed three critical themes that are now shaping SHA’s cultural renewal strategy:

• Leadership and Organizational Dysfunction: The legacy of prior leadership left behind a culture marked by dysfunction and mistrust. SHA is actively dismantling silos, rebuilding trust, and aligning leadership behaviors with its core values.

• Training, Resources, and Role Preparedness: Staff expressed a clear need for better training, clearer expectations, and the tools to succeed. SHA is prioritizing professional development, role clarity, and resource allocation to empower every team member.

• Burnout and Negative Work Culture: The emotional toll of past instability left many employees fatigued. SHA is addressing this by promoting work-life balance, recognizing contributions, and fostering a culture of respect, inclusion, and psychological safety.

To guide this renewal, SHA has adopted a values-based leadership framework grounded in two guiding principles: WE CAN and I CAN.

• WE CAN (Leadership Values)

• W – Welcomed

• E – Engagement

• C – Caring

• A – Accountable

• N – Nurturing

• I CAN (Organizational Values)

• I – Innovate

• C – Collaborate

• A – Automate

• N – Navigate

Together, these values form the foundation of a purpose-driven, people-centered, and performance-oriented culture.

Reframe: Roadmap 2030 and Strategic Vision

SHA’s Roadmap 2030 Strategic Plan (FY2025–FY2029) is a forward-looking blueprint that embraces agility, foresight, and resilience. The plan is structured around seven strategic goals, each designed to drive measurable progress and long-term sustainability. To ensure governance is fully aligned with this vision, SHA established seven standing board committees, each corresponding directly to one of the strategic goals:

• Asset Management

• Public Relations

• Rental Assistance

• Resident Services

• Development

• Finance

• Human Resources

This alignment ensures that board oversight is not only comprehensive but also strategically focused, supporting the execution of Roadmap 2030 at every level of the organization.

Tackling Financial Challenges: From Deficit to Discovery

When Dr. Threatt assumed leadership, SHA was facing a deficit exceeding half a million dollars. The agency had failed to complete audits for FYE 2023 and FYE 2024, which resulted in HUD funds being frozen, further exacerbating SHA’s financial instability.

Operating in a discovery phase, Dr. Threatt has had to uncover and address unpaid obligations left by the previous administration. “When we find a bill, we pay it,” he noted. To move beyond the inherited financial nightmare, SHA launched a five-year forensic audit in partnership with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (CLA) to identify red flags, strengthen internal controls, and restore fiscal integrity.

Dr. Threatt also addressed SHA’s outdated “mom-and-pop” operational culture by implementing modern business practices. “SHA is a business—we have bills like any other company,” he said. “We are now operating with the discipline and transparency expected of any high-performing organization.”

Policy Reform and Audit Readiness

SHA is also addressing outdated and misaligned policies to ensure compliance, transparency, and audit readiness. Key initiatives include:

• Updating critical policies such as the Procurement Policy, Administrative Plan, Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy (ACOP), and the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Action Plan.

• Conducting file reviews across the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS), and Public Housing programs to ensure compliance and audit readiness

• Adopting 16 new financial policies covering asset management, internal controls, budgeting, procurement, and more

Community Engagement and Rebranding

SHA has long struggled with a damaged public reputation due to years of instability and underperformance. Dr. Threatt is actively addressing this through a comprehensive rebranding initiative focused on transparency, professionalism, and community trust. His leadership is redefining SHA’s identity as a credible, mission-driven agency committed to excellence.

During his first week in Sanford, Dr. Threatt attended the Triangle Business Journal’s Corridors of Opportunity event, where he engaged with regional and local leaders on the future of affordable housing. As a member of the Business Journal Leadership Trust, he brings a national perspective to local challenges and will help the City of Sanford achieve its Strategic Framework Goal #2: Preserve and Create Affordable Housing.

Call to Action: Join Us for the State of the Housing Authority

SHA invites residents, participants, stakeholders, and community partners to attend the State of the Housing Authority address, where Dr. Threatt will present the agency’s progress and vision for the future at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center, located at 1801 Nash St, Sanford, NC 27330, on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. This event marks a pivotal moment in SHA’s journey toward transformation and transparency.

The State of the Housing Authority

