Dr. Michael C. Threatt Unveils Roadmap 2030 and Addresses HUD Troubled Status at 2025 State of the Housing Authority

The State of the Housing Authority-Dr. Michael C. Threatt-June 16, 2025 Homeownership Month for the Sanford Housing Authority (NC) Flyer for the State of the Housing Authority_Dr. Michael C. Threatt-CEO of SHA-NC

Sanford Housing Authority celebrated Homeownership Month with Dr. Michael C. Threatt’s presentation on the benefits of the FSS and HCV Homeownership Programs

This wasn’t just an address; it was a declaration of our unwavering commitment to efficiency, transparency, and transformation. We are no longer playing housing authority but building one that works.” — Dr. Michael C. Threatt, CEO of the Sanford Housing Authority (NC)

SANFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformational leadership is not for the faint of heart, especially when one inherits a broken agency with broken systems and broken people. That was the reality Dr. Michael C. Threatt faced when he accepted the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sanford Housing Authority (SHA) in North Carolina in December 2024.

In less than 10 months, Dr. Threatt and his newly appointed administration have begun a bold transformation of the agency from the inside out. Their goal: to restore credibility, rebuild internal capacity, and become a housing authority of the future. His team has already made measurable progress toward improving SHA’s Public Housing Assessment System (PHAS) score for FYE2025, with the goal of exiting the HUD Recovery Agreement ahead of schedule.

A trusted community partner, not just a housing administrator, Dr. Threatt understands that being responsive and implementing best practices will help the agency address its tarnished reputation.

Residents, voucher holders, landlords, and other community stakeholders are already seeing improvements in service delivery, communication, and responsiveness.

“This progress would not have been possible without the exceptional team we’ve assembled and the strong partnerships we’ve cultivated with external stakeholders,” said Dr. Threatt.

Upon joining SHA, Dr. Threatt quickly realized that the full extent of the agency’s challenges had not been fully disclosed at the time the Recovery Agreement was signed earlier this year, or even during his onboarding. A seasoned housing executive, Dr. Threatt previously led a top 4% nationally ranked Moving to Work (MTW) agency in Dothan, Alabama.

Initially, he expected to implement a traditional corrective action plan. Instead, within his first 30 days, he found himself signing a HUD Recovery Agreement alongside the Mayor and Board Chairwoman, confronting the reality of leading a public housing authority ranked in the bottom 4% nationally.

“The irony of SHA being troubled since 2022 is that HUD gives you two years to get it together,” said Dr. Threatt. “As the new CEO, I assumed I was coming in to create and implement a corrective action plan. I was shocked to learn after meeting with the Greensboro HUD Field Office that I would actually have to sign a Recovery Agreement. What I didn’t anticipate was the extent of the challenges left behind by not one, not two, but three prior administrations.”

“In my 20 years of housing experience, including 13 years in leadership and 10 years in executive roles, I’ve found that entering a Recovery Agreement typically signals that an agency is nearing Judicial Receivership, where HUD assumes control of the housing authority,” he added.

A Landmark Address: The State of the Housing Authority

In a historic moment for public housing in North Carolina, Dr. Threatt delivered SHA’s first-ever State of the Housing Authority Address at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center in Sanford on Monday, June 16, 2025. The event marked a pivotal turning point for the Troubled Agency as Dr. Threatt unveiled his comprehensive report, “180 Days Later: Reset, Renew, Reframe – A CEO’s Strategic Impact & Vision Report.”

The address also introduced SHA’s bold new five-year strategic plan, Roadmap 2030: A Strategic Path Forward, designed to guide the agency from crisis to sustainability through five core pillars:

1. Tackling financial challenges

2. Rebuilding operational capacity

3. Restoring public trust

4. Achieving HUD recovery

5. Laying the foundation for a housing authority of the future

“This wasn’t just an address; it was a declaration of our unwavering commitment to efficiency, transparency, and transformation. We are no longer playing housing authority but building one that works,” said Dr. Threatt.

Rebranding for a New Era

Under Dr. Threatt’s transformational leadership, the SHA is undergoing a comprehensive rebranding initiative to rebuild public trust with all stakeholders. As part of SHA’s transformation, Dr. Threatt also unveiled a new agency logo and brand identity, symbolizing a fresh chapter in the authority’s history. The new logo incorporates Sanford’s legacy as the “Brick Capital,” with bricks featured prominently to reflect strength, resilience, and community.

Dr. Threatt understands that rebranding reflects SHA’s renewed commitment to transparency, innovation, and helping to change the affordable housing narrative in Lee and Harnett counties.

Strategic & Brand Messaging Framework

A clear and compelling brand identity guides SHA’s transformation:

• Slogan: Reset – Renew – Reframe — A call to transformation and innovation.

• Motto: Redefining what a housing authority can be — A guiding philosophy and challenge to the status quo.

• Mission Statement: To cultivate thriving communities by combining entrepreneurial business practices, strategic partnerships, and innovative housing solutions.

• Vision Statement: To be a nationally recognized housing authority of the future where communities thrive, partnerships flourish, and affordable housing opportunities are reimagined.

Public Relations: Elevating SHA’s Voice and Visibility

To complement its internal transformation, SHA is investing in strategic communications to rebuild public trust and strengthen community engagement. The agency’s public relations strategy includes:

• Building brand recognition through consistent, positive messaging

• Maintaining a modern, user-friendly website and active social media presence

• Hosting community events and outreach initiatives

• Publishing regular newsletters and stakeholder updates

• Collaborating with local media to share success stories

• Conducting public perception surveys to refine communication strategies

• Investing in storytelling and public relations capacity

“We’re not just rebuilding systems, we’re rebuilding trust,” said Dr. Threatt. “That starts with our people and how we communicate our mission to the public.”

Looking Ahead

As SHA continues its transformation, Dr. Threatt and his team remain committed to transparency, innovation, and accountability. With Roadmap 2030 as the guiding framework, the agency is poised to become a national model for what a housing authority of the future can be. Dr. Threatt is the first CEO in 10 years to live in the City of Sanford and Lee County area. He is humbled by the community's support for his vision for affordable housing.

Follow SHA on social media to see the hard work the new team has done to improve services and rebuild trust with the community as the agency continues its significant transformation.

Did you know that you can buy a house with the Section 8 Program?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.