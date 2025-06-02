Stephanie Ade to Release Second Children’s Book, My Birthday Wish for the Year, on June 10

My Birthday Wish for the Year Briley & Baxter Publications

Author of My One Wish returns with an inspiring new story celebrating inner strength and confidence

It’s a reminder to every child that their imagination can take them anywhere — all it takes is one special wish.” — Stephanie Ade, Author of My Birthday Wish for the Year

RUMSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of My Birthday Wish for the Year, the second children’s book by author Stephanie Ade, available June 10, 2025, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online retailers.

Following the success of her debut title My One Wish, Ade delivers another heartfelt story designed to uplift and empower young readers. Beautifully illustrated by Deborah C. Johnson, My Birthday Wish for the Year invites children to tap into their natural creativity. In this one book, there is one wish, countless adventures! On a very special birthday, a child dreams of exploring the nation-from the Redwood forests to the Caribbean seas. With a cake full of candles and loved ones all around, the possibilities are endless. This enchanting book captures the thrill of imagination, the beauty of our nation, and the love that makes every birthday unforgettable. Where will your wish take you?

“I wrote My Birthday Wish for the Year to celebrate the magic of birthdays and the joy of dreaming big,” said Ade. “It’s a reminder to every child that their imagination can take them anywhere — all it takes is one special wish.”

Ade’s first book, My One Wish, was praised for its enchanting narrative and inspiring message, quickly becoming a favorite among parents and educators. With My Birthday Wish for the Year, she builds on that momentum, creating another thoughtful and magical reading experience for families to share.

About the Author:

Stephanie Ade was born in Boston, Mass., and grew up in the surrounding area. She attended Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire before earning her undergraduate degree from Washington College in Maryland. She currently lives in Rumson, N.J., with her husband and three children—her greatest inspiration. Together, they enjoy beachside summers and snowy winters, always embracing life’s simple joys.

About Briley & Baxter Publications:

Briley & Baxter Publications is an independent publishing house based in Plymouth, Mass., specializing in fiction and non-fiction titles across a variety of genres. A portion of all proceeds is donated each month to animal rescue organizations. To learn more, visit www.brileybaxterbooks.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.