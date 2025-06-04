Author Dennis R. Garcia Continues Kansas Book Tour with June Appearances in Garden City and Dodge City

Award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia returns to Kansas for the latest leg of his book tour "Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" was recently named a 2025 Kansas Notable Book

DODGE CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia, whose book Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success was recently named a 2025 Kansas Notable Book, returns to Southwestern Kansas for two special tour events on June 11 and 12.

Garcia will appear at the Finney County Historical Museum in Garden City on June 11 at 7:00 PM, followed by an event at the Dodge City Public Library in Dodge City on June 12 at 5:00 PM. Both events are free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Garcia previously toured Kansas in February, culminating in a proclamation by the City of Dodge City declaring February 19 as “Las Madres Day”, in honor of the women featured in the book and their legacy within the Mexican Village and beyond.

Published by the University Press of Kansas, Las Madres traces the powerful true story of Garcia’s great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother—three generations of Latina women who built lives and community in the American Midwest. Their stories, rooted in Garden City and Dodge City, highlight the strength, resilience, and enduring legacy of Latinas whose contributions are often overlooked in historical narratives.

The Kansas Notable Book Award, administered by the State Library of Kansas, recognizes 15 outstanding books each year that reflect the literary richness of Kansas through authorship or subject matter. Garcia will be recognized at the Notable Book Awards ceremony at Washburn University in Topeka on September 19, 2025.

Kansas Tour Event Details

June 11 | 7:00 PM

Finney County Historical Museum – Garden City

403 South 4th Street, Garden City, KS

https://www.facebook.com/share/16qEHXS6A6/

June 12 | 5:00 PM

Dodge City Public Library

1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS | 5:00 PM

https://www.facebook.com/share/1M4haVVJQ2/

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Order Now:

🔗 University Press of Kansas

🔗 Your favorite online bookstore

Available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats: ISBN-13:9780700637980

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia’s career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family’s incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.

For more information about Dennis R. Garcia, his books, and tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

