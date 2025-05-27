Elite Capital & Co. Appointed as Exclusive Manager of NextGen Industrial Development Fund in Landmark 10-Year Tenure

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has been appointed as the exclusive manager of the NextGen Industrial Development Fund® for the next decade, effective 1st May 2025. This strategic transition follows a rigorous evaluation by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, underscoring Elite Capital’s proven expertise in large-scale industrial financing and sustainable development.

“This partnership marks a pivotal shift in how industrial growth is catalysed across the MENA region and beyond. By merging NextGen’s innovative equity-based model with our global financial acumen, we are redefining risk-sharing and entrepreneurial empowerment. Our ISO triple-certified governance (ISO 9001, 27001, and 37001) ensures transparency, security, and anti-bribery compliance, critical for fostering trust in high-stakes industrial projects,” Mr. George Matharu said.

A paradigm shift in industrial financing, the NextGen Fund’s unique “equity-not-debt” approach eliminates traditional barriers like collateral requirements and predatory loans, which historically contribute to a 72% failure rate among industrial startups in emerging markets (World Bank, 2023). Under Elite Capital’s stewardship, the Fund will scale its mission to:

1. Build factories via shared-equity partnerships, covering land, infrastructure, and licensing.
2. Leverage MENA’s logistical edge, reducing supply chain costs by 30% compared to Asia-Europe routes (McKinsey, 2024).
3. Fast-track bureaucratic processes, cutting 18-month licensing delays through government alliances (IMF data).

Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited and Head of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®, added, “This aligns with our vision of ‘finance without sovereignty burdens.’ Just as the Government Future Financing 2030 Program funds 80% of national projects without sovereign debt, NextGen’s model allows entrepreneurs to thrive without personal guarantees. Our partnership with MENA governments ensures factories are co-owned by local stakeholders, blending public oversight with private innovation.”

Decade of transformation, Elite Capital’s tenure will focus on:

- Risk-sharing: Partners retain 100% of early profits; losses are mutual.
- Cross-border solutions: NextGen's trusted partner USD/EUR accounts mitigate forex risks for international sales.
- Sustainability: Factories engineered for ESG compliance, from energy grids to R&D hubs.

Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying: “To every entrepreneur who has been told "your sector isn’t bankable", NextGen is proof otherwise. We don’t just fund factories; we build legacies. The industrial revolution of the 21st century begins here.”

NextGen Industrial Development Fund – Contact Details –

Suite RA01, 64 Nile Street
London, N1 7SR
United Kingdom

Website: nidfund.org

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

