Brad Ford FEED Mirror Fans Palace of Machinery - Live

Brad Ford brings a wealth of experience and passion to FEED MEDIA ART CENTER.

At this critical juncture in our world, the digital arts offer a unique tool to rapidly react and respond to our evolving society.” — Bradley M. Ford

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEED Media Art Center (www.feed.art) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brad Ford as its new 2025 Gallerist. Brad Ford , a passionate advocate for the art and its transformative potential, officially accepted the position this week. A Gallerist’s job responsibilities range from the technical—such as how to display artworks—to operational, such as keeping the gallery running properly.

Benton Bainbridge Founder of FEED Media Art Center says, “Brad Ford brings a wealth of experience and passion to FEED.“ His vision for 2025 centers on expanding the center's reach, fostering collaborations with local and international digital artists, and further establishing a foundation to cultivate FEED’s media art innovation. Plans for the upcoming year include a series of exhibits and residencies, interactive installations that engage the senses, and workshops designed to empower both artists and the public in the realm of digital creativity.



Brad Ford has already begun inviting artists and installing artworks, with expanded hours starting this spring.

Current Programs:

Erica Whiting: Sandbox Residency (May-July)

Data Wretch: New Eden Relay garden and digital media installation

Brad Ford: Broken Sculpture solo artworks mixing digital and traditional media

Jen Boles & Stephan Moore: Palace of Machinery a restaging of a 1904 World’s Fair immersive film experience

FEED Works: media art group show

Benton C Bainbridge: Rust Belt

Upcoming Programming:

FEEDback benefit extravaganza, June 7

The FEED Sessions live studio recordings

Alex Anthes: Sandbox Residency (September/October)

Brad Patulo: stop-motion animation film short with Q&A

Antoine Schmidt - atotal

These programs were made possible by a grant from the Erie Community Foundation and Mediathe Foundation.



Brad Ford also aims to enhance FEED’s online presence, making its exhibitions and resources accessible to a global audience. You can check out the progress at The FEED website.

"I am incredibly excited to join the team at FEED Media Art Center," says Brad Ford .

"At this critical juncture in our world, the digital arts offer a unique tool to rapidly react and respond to our evolving society.”

FEED plays a vital role in showcasing these forms of artistic expression and creating dialogue around their impact. By embracing new technologies and pushing creative boundaries, FEEDs work can inspire critical thinking, spark innovation, and connect us in profound ways. I believe deeply in the power of media art to shape our understanding of the present and future, and I am eager to contribute to FEED's mission.

Here we are dedicated to showcasing and supporting artists working with digital and electronic media. Brad Ford 's hopes that our work will signal the next phase of contemporary art and engage a wider audience with the exciting possibilities of Media Art experimentation.

About FEED:

FEED Media Art Center is a 50,000 square foot building in Erie, Pennsylvania’s Downtown Arts District. FEED grounds electronic art in a century-old industrial setting.

FEED Media Art Center has partnered with Erie Art Company (erieartcompany.org), a non-profit organization dedicated to the exhibition, education, and preservation of arts with technology. This collaboration has strengthened the mission of both organizations.

Within a short time, Brad has achieved significant progress, including rebooting the FEED.art website, expanding hours, curating the current FEED Works exhibit, launching the FEED digital kiosk, and securing grants.



Visit www.feed.art for more information.



Contact:

Benton Bainbridge

+1.814.898.5372

Brad Ford

Gallerist@feed.art

Palace of Machinery: Interview with Jennifer Boles + Stephan Moore and Christina Vogel ‪@FEEDart‬

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.