Dr. Natasha Weems Joins Lisa Nichols, David Fagan, and Dani Wallace for Top Talent Hollywood Empowerment Weekend

Media Correspondent Impact: Dr. Natasha Weems Co-Hosts Red Carpet with Justine Reiss at Top Talent Hollywood Featuring Lisa Nichols & David Fagan

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Natasha Weems media correspondent at Top Talent Hollywood and Big Festoon, Capturing Global Impact with Lisa Nichols, David Fagan & Dani Wallace

Dr. Natasha Weems, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, award-winning healthcare provider, author, and media correspondent, delivered purpose-driven journalism and post-event storytelling as co-host of the red carpet at the Top Talent Hollywood Experience. The immersive two-day event, produced by David T. Fagan and Dani Wallace, with support from Isabel Donadio, brought together international leaders, media professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives to elevate visibility, purpose, and impact.

As the host of the Unboxed & Fearless podcast and founder of the Pearl Health Foundation, Dr. Weems teamed up with fellow Dining Divas California cast member Justine Reiss to conduct meaningful red carpet interviews, highlight diverse voices, and document the event’s energy through comprehensive post-production press coverage.

“As a media correspondent, my work isn’t just about being seen—it’s about making sure others are,” said Dr. Weems. “Top Talent Hollywood is the kind of space that reminds people their voice matters. My job is to preserve that power through legacy-driven journalism.”

A Gathering of Global Changemakers

Top Talent Hollywood is an annual platform designed to elevate entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, and media personalities ready to amplify their story. Spearheaded by David T. Fagan, a renowned media strategist and publisher, the event also showcased his international initiatives such as the Kenya Keynote Tour, where he mentors emerging leaders and delivers global thought leadership across Africa.

Co-producer Dani Wallace, founder of the Queen Bee Movement and the Fly Anyway Foundation, brought her signature message of resilience and authenticity to the stage. With a background in performance, business coaching, and women’s empowerment, Wallace created space for vulnerability and reinvention.

“David and Dani created a space where legacy meets opportunity,” said Dr. Weems. “The diversity in the room was more than representation—it was transformation.”

Featured Speakers & Takeaways

The event delivered standout messages across business, wellness, faith, and creative leadership, including:

• Lisa Nichols – CEO of Motivating the Masses, NYT bestselling author, and global motivational icon

• David T. Fagan – Executive producer, media expert, and founder of the Kenya Keynote Tour

• Dani Wallace – Speaker, author, and founder of I Am the Queen Bee Movement and the Fly Anyway Foundation

• Lisa Johnson – International business strategist and passive income expert

• Jeff Hayzlett – Chairman of the C-Suite Network and Hall of Fame executive branding expert

• Micah Fitzgerald – Hollywood actor known for 1923, Paradise, Call of the Wild, and more

• Roosevelt Williams III – CEO of Young Black & ‘N Business (YB&NB), focused on Black entrepreneurship and equity

• Diane Strand – Founder of DigiFest Temecula and Executive Producer at JDS Creative Academy

• Andie Monet – Fractional CFO and operations strategist for socially conscious companies

• Craig Booth – Founder of Fulfillment Revolution, specializing in customer-centric business models

• Janice Burt – Inspirational bilingual speaker and author of One Fear Per Year

• Neli Rowland – Founder and President of GOLZ, Inc., empowering global faith-based community development

The event cultivated a room where entrepreneurs, educators, creatives, and wellness advocates could network without judgment, collaborate across industries, and build lasting impact through visibility and community.

Dr. Natasha Weems: From Health to Hollywood

Dr. Natasha Weems has built her brand on visibility with purpose. Known for merging healthcare, advocacy, and media through her Unboxed & Fearless podcast and red carpet hosting, she uses her platform to highlight overlooked voices and mission-driven leaders.

As a media contributor and founder of the Pearl Health Foundation, her mission is rooted in improving access to care and mental health awareness in underserved communities. At events like Top Talent Hollywood, she not only captures red carpet moments, but curates post-production storytelling that extends the life, reach, and resonance of the experience.

“Red carpet journalism is more than a highlight reel,” said Dr. Weems. “It’s post-production that creates the ripple. My mission is to turn powerful moments into lasting movements.”

Join the Movement – December 1–2, 2025

The Top Talent Hollywood Experience returns to Los Angeles on December 1–2, 2025. Open to speakers, creatives, executives, and visionaries, the event continues to grow as a premiere destination for transformational networking, media coverage, and global collaboration.

To register or apply to speak:

www.toptalenthollywood.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Dr. Natasha Weems, DNP, AGPCNP-BC

Red Carpet | Author | Host Media Correspondent | Founder – Pearl Health Foundation

Email: contact@drnatashathenp.com

Website: www.drnatashathenp.com

Podcast: Unboxed & Fearless

Instagram: @drnatasha_ | @unboxedandfearlesspodcastesspodcast (https://instagram.com/unboxedandfearlesspodcast)

Media Co-Host

Justine Reiss

Justine Reiss is an experienced Voice-Over Artist, Podcaster, Executive Coach and thought leader with over 20 years experience in the business.

https://justinereissvoices.com/

