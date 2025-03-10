EZWay Productions Founder Eric Zuley alongside distinguished guests at the Golden Gala, celebrating a night of philanthropy, leadership, and impact. Photo Credit: Montez Harris Photography Dining Divas California debut on the Golden Carpet at the Golden Gala, celebrating empowerment and media. Pictured: Susan Irby, Carina Christmas, Dr. Natasha Weems, Kim Pearson, and Justine Reiss. Photo Credit: Montez Harris Photography

Honoring Changemakers, Raising Awareness, and Transforming Lives

The Golden Gala is a night where entertainment and philanthropy intersect, bringing awareness and tangible solutions to the challenges children face worldwide.” — James Zuley

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZWay Productions & Better Vision for Children (BVC) Present The Golden Gala: A Star-Studded Evening of Philanthropy, Entertainment, and Impact.

EZWay Productions and Better Vision for Children (BVC) hosted The Golden Gala, a prestigious event that brought together Hollywood stars, business leaders, and philanthropists in support of children’s vision care, mentorship, and educational programs. Held at the VOCO Hotel in Laguna Hills, California, the gala raised critical funds and awareness for BVC’s mission of providing vision screenings, mentorship, and educational resources to underserved children.

The evening showcased the power of entertainment and philanthropy, highlighting industry leaders and changemakers who are making a tangible impact in their communities.

A Star-Studded Celebration of Leadership & Impact

The Golden Gala honored a distinguished lineup of individuals recognized for their contributions in sports, film, television, and philanthropy.

Honorees & Awards:

• A.C. “Iron Man” Green Jr. – NBA Legend (Lifetime Achievement Award)

• Bill Duke – Hollywood Icon (Iconic TV & Film Award)

• Bai Ling – Actress & Activist (Trailblazer Hero Award)

• Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle – Global Advocate (Global Change Maker Hero Award)

Special Celebrity Presenters & Guests:

• Hasaan Rasheed (Marvel’s Black Panther)

• Ken Foree (Dawn of the Dead, Kenan & Kel)

• Hawthorne James (The Five Heartbeats, Speed)

• Maurice McCoy (Emmy-winning TV producer)

Golden Carpet Interviews & Exclusive Coverage

The Golden Gala golden carpet was a highlight of the evening, featuring exclusive interviews with influential figures in entertainment, philanthropy, and business. Dr. Natasha Weems, Golden Carpet Host, conducted interviews with honorees and VIP guests throughout the evening, bringing exclusive insight into the impact of this star-studded night.

Former Harlem Globetrotter Harold “Lefty” Williams and his son EJ Williams, representing Dare2Dream, shared their inspiring journey of youth mentorship and empowerment, emphasizing the importance of investing in the next generation.

“The Golden Gala is a night where entertainment and philanthropy intersect, bringing awareness and tangible solutions to the challenges children face worldwide.” – James Zuley, President of Better Vision for Children

Dining Divas Make Their Golden Carpet Debut

Dining Divas California, the newest chapter of the Dining Divas Empire, made a dazzling entrance with the Golden Carpet Premiere, celebrating a fusion of fine dining, luxury, and entertainment. This highly anticipated expansion continues the legacy of Dining Divas Florida, New York, Texas, and the travel series, Destination Divas, bringing high-energy culinary and lifestyle experiences to the West Coast.

Founded by Christine Curran, the Dining Divas Empire is more than just a dining show—it’s a lifestyle experience where fashion, food, and fabulous women come together to highlight the best in hospitality, business, and entertainment.

The Dining Divas brand has captivated audiences with its award-winning shows, featuring exclusive dining experiences, celebrity guests, and high-profile events. Having aired on Travel Channel, WeTV, and now making its way to Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google TV, Peacock, and the Dining Empire app, the franchise continues to expand its reach, delivering unparalleled food and entertainment content.

Their presence at The Golden Gala highlighted their growing impact in the industry and their commitment to uplifting women through shared experiences, leadership, and community engagement.

Dining Divas California Cast:

• Visionary of Dining Divas California: Susan Irby

• Carina Christmas

• Dr. Natasha Weems, DNP, AGPCNP-BC

• Kim Pearson

• Justine Reiss

Better Vision for Children: A Mission of Sight & Hope

Better Vision for Children (BVC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to improving the lives of children through vision health programs, education, and mentorship. Under the leadership of James Zuley, the organization has expanded its impact nationwide, ensuring that children receive access to early vision screenings, treatment, and the necessary resources to succeed.

BVC focuses on two core initiatives:

• Ensuring Healthy Eyesight – Increasing awareness about vision health, supporting research, and funding early vision screenings for children.

• Empowering Foster & Underprivileged Children – Providing mentorship, scholarships, and life-skills training to youth in underserved communities.

To support or learn more about Better Vision for Children, visit:

www.BVCCharity.org | (888) 44-KIDS

EZWay Productions: Merging Entertainment with Purpose

EZWay Productions, founded by Dr. Eric Zuley, continues to bridge the gap between media, branding, and philanthropy. The Golden Gala is one of many initiatives led by the EZWay Family to harness the power of entertainment for positive social change.

“We believe that events like this bring awareness to real issues while honoring those who are actively making a difference.” – Dr. Eric Zuley, CEO of EZWay Productions

For more information on EZWay Productions, visit:

www.ezwaynetwork.com | @EZWayNetwork

A Legacy of Giving & Transformation

The Golden Gala was not just a celebration, but a call to action for leaders, philanthropists, and the entertainment industry to continue making an impact. With the support of EZWay Productions, Better Vision for Children, and an incredible lineup of honorees, this event reinforced the importance of giving back and creating sustainable change.

“This is just the beginning.” – James Zuley, President of Better Vision for Children

“Together, we are creating real change, one child at a time.”

