Navy Veteran Greg Lato’s Dandelion Blooms at #1 — A Musical Tribute to Military Families Tops iTunes Children’s Chart

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navy veteran, award-winning family music artist, and children’s book author Greg Lato has reached an exciting milestone with his latest release. His new children’s album, Dandelion: Songs Inspired By Military Kids And Families, has officially climbed to #1 on the iTunes Top 200 Children’s Music Chart, bringing joyful attention to a group often underserved in children’s entertainment: military families.Dandelion is a heartfelt collection of songs that shine a light on the experiences of children growing up in military households. With themes of resilience, pride, love, and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with deployments, relocations, and reunions, the album reflects the stories of thousands of young people across the country. Through catchy melodies and rich storytelling, Greg Lato has created a project that entertains while deeply resonating with listeners of all ages.“For me, Dandelion is personal,” says Lato, a former U.S. Navy service member himself. “Military families make enormous sacrifices every day. I wanted to create something that recognizes those experiences, especially from the perspective of children. These kids grow up with so much strength, adaptability, and heart. This album is my way of saying, ‘I see you, and your story matters.’”The album title, Dandelion, is a symbolic nod to the resilience of military children — often referred to as “dandelion children” — who bloom wherever they’re planted, no matter how often they must move. That symbolism is woven throughout the album’s lyrics and soundscapes, with songs that speak to the excitement and uncertainty of change, the ache of separation, and the joy of reunion.Highlights from the album include tracks like:• “Home Is Not A Place” – A moving anthem about staying emotionally connected to "home" despite moving frequently.• “Hi! I'm New Here!” – A playful yet poignant tune about the challenges of making friends in a new school featuring a duet with 14 year old military kid Kaleyana Ludwig.• “Helping Out” – A duet with Iraq War veteran and fellow children’s music artist Mr. Pete’s Playhouse about the kids helping to hold down the fort at home while a parent is deployed.• "Dandelion" – A signature anthem of adaptability and inner strength featuring the CAMMO (Center for American Military Music Opportunities) Military Kids Choir from Virginia.Since its release, Dandelion has garnered glowing feedback from military families, educators, children’s music critics, and advocacy groups. Its rise to the #1 spot on iTunes is not only a musical achievement for Lato but a signal that these songs are filling a much-needed space in children’s entertainment.“Representation matters, even in music,” says Lato. “Military kids deserve to hear songs that reflect their unique lives, not just in moments of hardship, but in all the beautiful, funny, and courageous parts too. I’m thrilled that Dandelion is connecting with so many families — both military and civilian.”Greg Lato is no stranger to children’s music success. A multiple award-winner, he is known for his vibrant songwriting, uplifting messages, and seamless blend of pop sensibility with kid-friendly themes. His earlier releases have received praise from Creative Child Awards, Family Choice Awards, and Broadway World. He is also the author of the children’s picture books Try and Everybody Needs Someone, which similarly focus on self-esteem, resilience, and emotional awareness for young readers.In creating Dandelion, Lato consulted with military families and military support organizations to ensure authenticity and sensitivity in the songwriting process. “I have recorded a children's music album where i've listened to these wonderful military families in order to make their voices heard through song. I am letting people know, who are not in that world, what they go through and endure to serve this country and allow us to enjoy the freedoms we all have", says Lato. The result is an album that is as useful in the classroom or counselor’s office as it is in the backseat of a car on a family road trip.As Dandelion continues to climb streaming platforms and build buzz in parenting and military communities, Greg Lato is planning a series of live performances, school visits, and family engagement events — including ones on or near military bases — to bring the music directly to the communities it celebrates.

