Award Winning Family Music Artist and Navy Veteran Greg Lato to Release Album Inspired by Military Kids and Families

'Dandelion: Songs Inspired by Military Kids and Families' Pre-Order April 18, 2025 'Month of the Military Child', Out May 23, 2025 'Military Appreciation Month'

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning family music artist and children’s book author Greg Lato is highlighting and amplifying the voices of military kids and families with a special new project. “I have recorded a children's music album where the songs are inspired by conversations with military families. The experience of hearing their stories and what they go through was amazing!” Greg says. The album features military kids, active-duty musicians and veterans.The album, titled ‘Dandelion: Songs Inspired by Military Kids and Families’ got its name because the dandelion is the official flower of the military child. It represents the resilience and adaptability of military children. The title track features a military kids choir from CAMMO (Center for American Military Music Opportunities) in Virginia.Greg is no stranger to military life; he was an aircraft firefighter on the flight deck of the USS Constellation aircraft carrier in the United States Navy for 4 years.Greg says, “As a military veteran, I have learned how important it is for people from many different backgrounds to come together in a meaningful and positive way to navigate change and accomplish a common goal.” The song ‘Shine So Bright’ featuring military kids from Portsmouth Rhode Island School highlights this idea that together we are stronger, it takes a village to be heard and being brave is our superpower. Like military veteran and spouse Joshua Chiarini said during our conversation with his military family, ‘Freedom is not free!’” The song ‘Bigger Than Me’ features the sentiment about being involved in something bigger than yourself.Greg adds, “The journey that this project has taken me on has gone beyond my expectations. It has run the gamut of emotions from heartfelt to happy and everywhere in between. There are a lot of themes on the album that are central to the military family experience. Moving from place to place, meeting new friends, constantly being the new kid, dealing with a spouse and parent that is away, and the wonderful support system that they encounter wherever they go.” Songs like ‘Home Is Not a Place’ and ‘Hi, I’m New Here!’, a duet with 14-year-old military kid Kaleyana Ludwig, highlight these common experiences. The song ‘Helping Out’, a duet with Iraq War veteran and fellow children’s artist Mr. Pete’s Playhouse, is about the kids helping to hold down the fort at home while a parent is deployed.For example, the kids in the Kiser and Rivers Family have not stayed in one school for more than a couple of years. They were asked how they deal with the constant change in their young lives and ultimately as a result of it, what does home mean to them? Whether it is keeping family traditions alive by bringing their Christmas decorations to each location, family game nights or like Cecilia Rivers says, "Hearing the birds chirp wherever we have lived makes me feel like nothing’s changed.”For 11-year-old Elly Clague who lost her Navy veteran dad to PTSD, she goes to the Dare to Dream therapy ranch which she calls her ‘happy place’. Riding the horses and interacting with the animals brings her comfort. Elly says, “Getting to bond and hang out with animals, it calms me down and makes me happy.” The song ‘Smile’ was a result of this experience and features two active-duty Navy musicians Michael Brehm and Justin Lockett from Navy Band Northeast on horns.There are also songs that have nothing to do with the military experience specifically, but are more universal things that the families enjoy, just like any other family. The first single ‘Old School New School’ is about how the parents teach their kids about the old school, while the kids teach their parents about the new school. The music video features 14 military kids!Greg’s last album ‘Adults These Days’ reached the top 10 on the iTunes Children’s Music Chart. His first children’s album ‘Create My Own World’ has won a Family Choice Award and a Creative Child Award. His songs are featured on Apple Music playlists and have over a million streams! Greg also released two children’s books, ‘Try’ and ‘Everybody Needs Someone’. He is also a member of the Grammy Recording Academy.

