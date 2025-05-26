Pelleriti Priore Debuts in Canada: A New Chapter in Fine Argentine Wine
Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore present the full portfolio of Pelleriti Priore, their collection of cult wines born in Mendoza
Panoramic view of Los Pioneros Vineyard in La Consulta, Mendoza, Argentina — the birthplace of Pelleriti Priore wines.
Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore share a glass of wine beneath a century-old olive tree at Los Pioneros Vineyard.
Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore toast at Los Pioneros Vineyard, celebrating the free and artistic spirit of their project.
Award-winning Argentine winery launches in Canada; seeking agents to represent its exclusive, high-scoring Malbecs and Bordeaux-style blends.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After building a presence in more than 40 countries and earning accolades from global wine critics, Pelleriti Priore announces its official entry into the Canadian market. The brand is actively seeking agents, importers, and distribution partners in Canada who share its commitment to excellence, storytelling, and fine wine culture.
A legacy that crosses continents
In addition to his Argentine accolades, Marcelo Pelleriti served as head winemaker for over 22 years at Château La Violette and Château Le Gay, two historic estates in Pomerol, Bordeaux. Trained by the legendary Michel Rolland, Pelleriti also played a central role in the Clos de los Siete project—a revolutionary collaboration between seven Bordeaux winemakers that reshaped Mendoza’s global identity. He personally vinified over 50% of the wines in the project for two decades, contributing to the rise of Argentine Malbec on the world stage.
From Argentina to the world—and now to Canada
Between 2009 and 2023, Pelleriti and Priore led the development of the Marcelo Pelleriti Wines label, positioning themselves as key figures in Argentina’s high-end wine sector. In 2024, they rebranded as Pelleriti Priore, uniting refined design, global branding, and selective commercialization.
Two visionary founders
• Marcelo Pelleriti, the first Argentine winemaker to earn a perfect 100-point score from Robert Parker, brings over 50 harvests of experience between Mendoza and Bordeaux.
• Miguel Priore is a global brand strategist and entrepreneur, leading international expansion with a focus on legacy and soul-driven marketing.
The cult behind the bottle
The Pelleriti Priore portfolio features Malbec, Cabernet Franc, and unique blends produced through micro-vinification from Mendoza’s top terroirs, with a deep commitment to sustainability and minimal intervention. The wines consistently receive scores of 95 to 97 from James Suckling and are found in private cellars, Michelin-starred restaurants, and on global waiting lists.
Now seeking Canadian partners
Pelleriti Priore is currently onboarding exclusive country agents and regional partners in Canada who are passionate about premium wines and equipped to represent a cult Argentine brand with global reach. The opportunity includes access to limited allocations, brand support, and long-term strategic collaboration. Pelleriti Priore’s debut Canadian portfolio features high-altitude Malbecs, Cabernet Francs, and signature blends—all handcrafted with a deep respect for terroir and time.
Press Contact:
Marcelo Pelleriti
Founder & Winemaker Director
marcelo@pelleritipriore.com
+54 9 261 500 7263
Miguel Priore
Founder & Chief Sales & marketing
miguel@pelleritipriore.com
+1 786 553 4617
