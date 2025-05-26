Pelleriti Priore Debuts in Canada: A New Chapter in Fine Argentine Wine

arcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore with the full Pelleriti Priore wine portfolio, a collection of cult wines from Mendoza, Argentina

Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore present the full portfolio of Pelleriti Priore, their collection of cult wines born in Mendoza

Los Pioneros Vineyard in La Consulta, with the Andes Mountains in the background — the origin of Pelleriti Priore wines.

Panoramic view of Los Pioneros Vineyard in La Consulta, Mendoza, Argentina — the birthplace of Pelleriti Priore wines.

Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore seated under an olive tree at Los Pioneros Vineyard in Mendoza, holding glasses of Pelleriti Priore wine.

Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore share a glass of wine beneath a century-old olive tree at Los Pioneros Vineyard.

arcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore raise their glasses of red wine in a celebratory toast, with wine flying through the air under a cloudy sky at Los Pioneros Vineyard

Marcelo Pelleriti and Miguel Priore toast at Los Pioneros Vineyard, celebrating the free and artistic spirit of their project.

Image of the full Pelleriti Priore portfolio, featuring seven wines including Malbec, Cabernet Franc, and blends — all rated between 95 and 97 points.

Full Pelleriti Priore portfolio: seven cult wines rated 95 to 97 points by James Suckling.

Award-winning Argentine winery launches in Canada; seeking agents to represent its exclusive, high-scoring Malbecs and Bordeaux-style blends.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After building a presence in more than 40 countries and earning accolades from global wine critics, Pelleriti Priore announces its official entry into the Canadian market. The brand is actively seeking agents, importers, and distribution partners in Canada who share its commitment to excellence, storytelling, and fine wine culture.

A legacy that crosses continents
In addition to his Argentine accolades, Marcelo Pelleriti served as head winemaker for over 22 years at Château La Violette and Château Le Gay, two historic estates in Pomerol, Bordeaux. Trained by the legendary Michel Rolland, Pelleriti also played a central role in the Clos de los Siete project—a revolutionary collaboration between seven Bordeaux winemakers that reshaped Mendoza’s global identity. He personally vinified over 50% of the wines in the project for two decades, contributing to the rise of Argentine Malbec on the world stage.

From Argentina to the world—and now to Canada
Between 2009 and 2023, Pelleriti and Priore led the development of the Marcelo Pelleriti Wines label, positioning themselves as key figures in Argentina’s high-end wine sector. In 2024, they rebranded as Pelleriti Priore, uniting refined design, global branding, and selective commercialization.

Two visionary founders
• Marcelo Pelleriti, the first Argentine winemaker to earn a perfect 100-point score from Robert Parker, brings over 50 harvests of experience between Mendoza and Bordeaux.
• Miguel Priore is a global brand strategist and entrepreneur, leading international expansion with a focus on legacy and soul-driven marketing.

The cult behind the bottle
The Pelleriti Priore portfolio features Malbec, Cabernet Franc, and unique blends produced through micro-vinification from Mendoza’s top terroirs, with a deep commitment to sustainability and minimal intervention. The wines consistently receive scores of 95 to 97 from James Suckling and are found in private cellars, Michelin-starred restaurants, and on global waiting lists.

Now seeking Canadian partners
Pelleriti Priore is currently onboarding exclusive country agents and regional partners in Canada who are passionate about premium wines and equipped to represent a cult Argentine brand with global reach. The opportunity includes access to limited allocations, brand support, and long-term strategic collaboration. Pelleriti Priore’s debut Canadian portfolio features high-altitude Malbecs, Cabernet Francs, and signature blends—all handcrafted with a deep respect for terroir and time.

Press Contact:

Marcelo Pelleriti
Founder & Winemaker Director
marcelo@pelleritipriore.com
+54 9 261 500 7263

Miguel Priore
Founder & Chief Sales & marketing
miguel@pelleritipriore.com
+1 786 553 4617

MIGUEL PRIORE
Pelleriti Priore
+1 7865534617
email us here

Contact
MIGUEL PRIORE
Pelleriti Priore
+1 7865534617
Company/Organization
Pelleriti Priore

Mendoza,
Argentina
+1 786-553-4617
About

Pelleriti Priore is more than a winery. It’s a story of two friends, one vision, and a legacy that continues to evolve. Pelleriti Priore is a collection of high-end Argentine wines born from the alliance between two visionary minds: acclaimed winemaker Marcelo Pelleriti, the first Argentine to receive a perfect 100-point score from Robert Parker, and Miguel Priore, an international entrepreneur and brand strategist with a passion for turning bold ideas into lasting legacies. While Pelleriti brings over 50 harvests of winemaking mastery between Mendoza and Bordeaux, it was Miguel Priore’s global vision, strategic mindset, and deep connection to wine that shaped Pelleriti Priore into a modern icon. His leadership in design, branding, and international expansion transformed a local project into a cult label present in more than 40 countries. From just 900 bottles in their first year, Pelleriti Priore now produces over 500,000 bottles, combining artisanal techniques with business precision. The portfolio includes Malbec, Cabernet Franc and premium blends, all crafted through micro-vinification and sourced from exceptional plots in Mendoza, Argentina’s finest terroirs. Driven by excellence and guided by legacy, the brand also embraces sustainable viticulture, biodiversity, and low-impact production, preserving the land’s essence for future generations.

