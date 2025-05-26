Pelleriti Priore Debuts in Canada: A New Chapter in Fine Argentine Wine

About

Pelleriti Priore is more than a winery. It’s a story of two friends, one vision, and a legacy that continues to evolve. Pelleriti Priore is a collection of high-end Argentine wines born from the alliance between two visionary minds: acclaimed winemaker Marcelo Pelleriti, the first Argentine to receive a perfect 100-point score from Robert Parker, and Miguel Priore, an international entrepreneur and brand strategist with a passion for turning bold ideas into lasting legacies. While Pelleriti brings over 50 harvests of winemaking mastery between Mendoza and Bordeaux, it was Miguel Priore’s global vision, strategic mindset, and deep connection to wine that shaped Pelleriti Priore into a modern icon. His leadership in design, branding, and international expansion transformed a local project into a cult label present in more than 40 countries. From just 900 bottles in their first year, Pelleriti Priore now produces over 500,000 bottles, combining artisanal techniques with business precision. The portfolio includes Malbec, Cabernet Franc and premium blends, all crafted through micro-vinification and sourced from exceptional plots in Mendoza, Argentina’s finest terroirs. Driven by excellence and guided by legacy, the brand also embraces sustainable viticulture, biodiversity, and low-impact production, preserving the land’s essence for future generations.

