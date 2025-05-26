EHP Inc. Launches 'Compliance Concierge' to Support HR Teams With Turnkey SIMERP Setup and IRS-Ready Documentation

New National Program Eliminates Compliance Risk and Manual Burden for Employers Navigating Section 125 and 213(d) Wellness Contributions

Our integrated carrier network ensures seamless, compliant benefits delivery, simplifying employer and employee experiences alike.” — Mardy Gould

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHP , The Employer’s Choice, a national leader in employer-funded wellness plan strategy, proudly announces the launch of Compliance Concierge, a premium, white-glove service designed to eliminate the guesswork and risk from implementing SIMERP (Special Interest Medical Expense Reimbursement Programs). This fully managed rollout solution is tailored for HR teams, brokers, and finance officers seeking a tax-advantaged benefits platform that meets the gold standard in IRS-aligned documentation and deployment.As regulatory scrutiny increases and HR departments grapple with rising expectations around documentation, payroll coordination, and legal compliance, EHP, The Employer’s Choice, has emerged as a critical partner in delivering proactive solutions that align with IRS Section 125 and 213(d) requirements.“Most HR teams aren’t compliance strategists, and most wellness providers aren’t audit-ready — that gap is exactly where we go to work,” said Mardy Gould, Managing Director and Co-Founder of EHP, The Employer’s Choice. “Compliance Concierge is more than a support system — it's a defense mechanism. It exists to protect employers before they’re exposed.”Solving a Real Pain Point for HR and Finance TeamsThe Department of Labor and IRS have significantly increased oversight into employer wellness plans, and many providers have been found lacking in legal substantiation. Employers using poorly documented or non-compliant wellness programs risk retroactive tax exposure, failed audits, or employee blowback — particularly in cases involving pre-tax deductions and unverified reimbursements.EHP, The Employer’s Choice, built its Compliance Concierge model to counteract that trend. By embedding tax attorneys, TPAs, CPAs, and payroll experts directly into the onboarding process, the company delivers a structured rollout that eliminates confusion and bolsters defensibility from day one.What the Compliance Concierge IncludesUnlike many template-driven, one-size-fits-all programs, Compliance Concierge delivers a complete operational blueprint. Each employer receives:*Customized SIMERP configuration aligned to their census, contribution model, and tax goals*Predictive FICA savings analysis and per-employee ROI breakdowns*Seamless coordination with CPA, payroll, and TPA partners to eliminate friction*Time-stamped and signed carrier/TPA records to defend plan legitimacy*Mock payroll runs to test system accuracy before real deductions beginLegally compliant delivery of plan documents, Section 125/213(d) justifications, and employee noticesOn-demand audit packets and annual review structures to maintain legal continuity“This is not a plug-in product,” said Mardy Gould. “This is an engineered process, designed from the ground up to be defensible, scalable, and legally sound — because that’s what today’s employers require.”Built for HR. Trusted by CPAs. Backed by Legal.EHP, The Employer’s Choice, has staffed its rollout engine with credentialed professionals across all relevant disciplines — including ERISA counsel, payroll specialists, and fringe benefit consultants. This means every client relationship includes not just tactical implementation but strategic protection — and the infrastructure to prove it.“We don’t just show our clients how to save — we show them how to justify it,” said Mardy Gould. “Every dollar in tax savings must come with receipts, legal rationale, and compliance steps. That’s the promise of Compliance Concierge.”Designed for Scale, From 10 Employees to 10,000+Already in use across sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, and retail, Compliance Concierge provides tiered deployment strategies based on client size and complexity. EHP, The Employer’s Choice offers:Broker-facing training kits and white-labeled education portalsDedicated implementation leads and support teamsAPI-ready connections with Allstate , Humana, ManhattanLife , Colonial Life, and Revive HealthAutomated client portals and digital compliance vaultsEmployers onboarding via PEOs, CPA firms, or direct HR channels all benefit from the same high-touch, scalable infrastructure.Meeting a Growing Market Need With Speed and IntegrityWith budget pressures mounting and health benefit dissatisfaction at an all-time high, companies are actively seeking smarter alternatives that both help employees and protect the bottom line. EHP, The Employer’s Choice, sees itself not just as a provider — but as a guardrail.“This is the new benchmark for wellness compliance,” said Mardy Gould. “Our clients don’t just get a plan. They get protection, visibility, and peace of mind.”About EHP, The Employer’s ChoiceEHP, The Employer’s Choice is a Florida-based health benefit company specializing in IRS-qualified, employer-funded wellness programs that reduce FICA exposure and increase access to preventative health solutions. By aligning financial outcomes with strict legal compliance, EHP serves hundreds of employers nationwide through broker networks, CPA partnerships, and direct enrollment strategies.Its flagship product — Compliance Concierge — has been deployed successfully across dozens of sectors and is backed by a team of experts in tax code, ERISA, payroll, and employee engagement.EHP, The Employer’s Choice — where tax strategy meets real compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.