New Book Release, The AI Revolution: Thriving Within Civilization's Next Big Disruption

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next great transformation of civilization has begun—and it’s being powered by artificial intelligence. In THE AI REVOLUTION : THRIVING WITHIN CIVILIZATION’S NEXT BIG DISRUPTION, a team of 34 global experts discuss the rise of AI and offer practical guidance to help readers thrive during the most significant technological shift in human history.Artificial Intelligence is no longer a future concept; it’s already an integral part of how many humans live, work, communicate, and create. Unlike previous revolutions that automated the predictable, AI is now creating the unpredictable, synthesizing new ideas, and making decisions for people. From finance and law to healthcare, education, cybersecurity, innovation, and more, AI is transforming every corner of human activity. This new book helps readers make sense of this transformation and prepare for what’s next.Organized by Erik Seversen , THE AI REVOLUTION is a collection of insights from AI practitioners, professors, business leaders, engineers, developers, data scientists, policymakers, and more from 14 countries. The co-authors of this book include Jonathan R. Abon, Anupam Agarwal, MD, MPH, Tey Bannerman, Arnaud Blandin, Sean Musch, Michael Borrelli, Jaspreet Chager, Victor Collins, Lisa Goodhand, Basil Hartzoulakis, PhD, James L. Hutson, PhD, Jim Iyoob, Rafał Janczyk, Susmitha Jella, Kent B. Landrum, Georg Langlotz, Glenn Loomis, MD, Alan Macdonald, Tom Mawhinney, Michael Mey, Damien Montessuit, Peggy O’Flaherty, Ravi Pasula, Pramod M. Patke, Carrie Purcell, Philipp Ramjoué, Daria Rudnik, Mark C. Somerville, Georgii Speakman, Sakina Syed, Nicolas Tome, Michael Tutek, Andrew Vasko, Polina R. Ware, PhD, and Svetlana Zavelskaya.Each of these AI experts focus on how AI is being used in a specific field and how humans need to be both excited and cautious about AI as it becomes more part of our daily work and lives. With its accessible writing and international perspective, this book goes beyond technical jargon to offer real-world relevance. Readers will learn:• How AI is reshaping industries such as government, education, medicine, cybersecurity, sales, and finance.• Why generative AI (tools like ChatGPT and Grok) is changing what it means to be productive.• How to think critically and ethically about AI’s expanding influence.• What actions individuals, businesses, and communities can take to adapt and succeed in an AI-driven future.Combining excitement and caution, THE AI REVOLUTION equips readers with the understanding they need to participate in co-creating the future with humans and machines working together. This isn’t just another tech book. It’s a practical roadmap for thriving in the age of intelligent machines.THE AI REVOLUTION, published by Thin Leaf Press, is available now at major retailers in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats.

