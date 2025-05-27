2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival Tickets Go on Sale May 31

2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival Gilroy Garlic Festival - Pyro Chef Gilroy Garlic Festival - Fun for Everyone

The beloved food festival and community fundraiser returns on July 25, 26 & 27

We’re excited to be bringing the Gilroy Garlic Festival back this year! Our dedicated volunteers have been working tirelessly to make this event special for Gilroy and the garlic-loving community.” — Paul Nadeau, 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival Association President

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced that tickets for the 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival will go on sale on Saturday, May 31, at 12:00 noon Pacific Time. The Festival will be held on July 25, 26 & 27 in the South County Grove at Gilroy Gardens and will be limited to 3,000 guests per day. Tickets for the event will be $35 per person and are expected to sell out quickly.The 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival will feature the world-famous Pyro Chefs firing up their giant skillets with garlic-laced scampi and calamari, while other Gourmet Alley volunteers prepare Festival favorites like Pasta Con Pesto, Pepper Steak Sandwiches, Garlic Fries, and Garlic Bread—all to raise funds that benefit local schools and non-profit groups.Live entertainment will include local and regional musical performers as well as cooking competitions and garlic topping and braiding contests. There will also be a Wine Tent, Beer Garden, Arts & Crafts booths, and other vendors serving up delicious food and drinks—including the unique, only-in-Gilroy free garlic ice cream.2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival Association President Paul Nadeau said, "We’re excited to be bringing the Gilroy Garlic Festival back this year! Our dedicated volunteers have been working tirelessly to make this event special for Gilroy and the garlic-loving community at large. While this year's Festival will be smaller in scope, we're thrilled to be able to gather once again to honor our past, celebrate the present—and build something lasting for the future."Since it was founded in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival has raised over $12 million to benefit local schools and non-profit organizations in the local community. As always, the 2025 event will be hosted by volunteers who are working to support their favorite charities.The 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival will be held at South County Grove, a separately gated special event space at Gilroy Gardens that features a large, shaded patio and ample lawn space. The Gilroy Garlic Festival will be a separately ticketed event, with attendees entering directly through the South County Grove entrance. There is no access between the Gilroy Garlic Festival and Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in terms of parking, ticketing, or entrances. Parking will be provided on-site (no shuttle bus required) and will cost $25 per vehicle.###The 2025 Gilroy Garlic Festival will be held on July 25, 26, and 27, 2025, at South County Grove at Gilroy Gardens in Gilroy, California. This three-day celebration features gourmet garlicky food, live entertainment, cooking competitions, and fun for the whole family. All proceeds benefit local schools, service groups, and non-profit organizations. For more information, go to gilroygarlicfestival.com

