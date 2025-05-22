ALIGNERCO Launches Chemical-Free UV Ultrasonic Cleaner for Oral Appliances

ALIGNERCO UV Ultrasonic Cleaner for dental appliances

ALIGNERCO's UV Ultrasonic Cleaner provides chemical-free, dual-action cleaning for aligners, retainers, and more.

Clean dental appliances are the foundation of good oral hygiene. This device takes the effort out of the process while delivering reliable results.” — Dr. Ather

HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALIGNERCO , a leader in at-home clear aligner solutions, has launched its latest innovation in oral care technology: the UV Ultrasonic Cleaner This new product is designed to simplify the maintenance of oral appliances, offering a chemical-free way to clean clear aligners, retainers, night guards, mouth guards, and dentures.The ALIGNERCO UV Ultrasonic Cleaner combines UV light with ultrasonic cleaning technology, offering two cleaning modes: a Quick 5-minute cycle and a Deep 10-minute cycle. This flexibility allows users to choose the level of cleaning that suits their needs.The device operates without the need for chemicals, requiring only water. Additionally, it’s compatible with various oral appliances and features a portable design, making it convenient for both home use and travel.Commitment to Simplifying Oral HygieneAs part of its ongoing efforts to make oral care solutions more accessible, ALIGNERCO’s UV Ultrasonic Cleaner aims to address common challenges in maintaining dental devices."Clean dental appliances are the foundation of good oral hygiene," said Dr. Ather, a US-licensed orthodontist. "This device takes the effort out of the process while delivering reliable results."With its user-friendly design and chemical-free approach, the cleaner is a practical addition for anyone using oral appliances.About ALIGNERCOALIGNERCO is dedicated to making orthodontic care affordable and convenient through its at-home clear aligner services and growing range of oral care products. With the launch of the UV Ultrasonic Cleaner, ALIGNERCO continues to expand its solutions to meet the diverse needs of dental health and maintenance.For more details, visit alignerco.com

