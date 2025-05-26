Annual Report Shows Helpster Doubling Impact in Fight Against Maternal and Child Mortality

Beneficiaries of a medical outreach conducted by Helpster at an Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Yobe State, Nigeria

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helpster Charity, an international nonprofit harnessing technology to improve access to essential healthcare in underserved communities, has released its 2024 Annual Report , reaffirming its mission to reduce child and maternal mortality across Africa and Asia.The report highlights Helpster’s growing impact through its transparent digital platform, which connects vulnerable patients with critical healthcare funding. Over the past year, the organisation managed 786 patient cases through its healthcare funding programme. Of these, 515 patients were admitted, with 458 treatments completed and paid for. Kenya accounted for the highest number of cases at 48.8 percent, followed by Nigeria at 39 percent. Cambodia and Bangladesh made up the remaining 13 percent.The average cost of saving a life through Helpster’s programme was just 136 US dollars. Patients were treated for a range of serious conditions including blood disorders, diabetes, anaemia, malnutrition, heart disease, pneumonia, malaria, and complications requiring surgery such as caesarean sections and hernia repairs.Helpster also conducted eight free medical outreach campaigns in Nigeria, Kenya and Bangladesh. These brought free health screenings to 3,500 individuals in remote areas with limited healthcare infrastructure. Of those screened, 1,485 received treatment onsite, while 54 were enrolled into the core Helpster funding programme for more advanced care.Kate Lysykh, CEO of Helpster, expressed her appreciation to the organisation’s network of donors, volunteers, partner hospitals and staff. She noted that the charity has strengthened its technological infrastructure and anti-fraud systems, ensuring a fair and efficient distribution of aid.“In 2024, we saw a 45 percent increase in cases treated and completed, and nearly doubled the number of patients treated during our medical outreaches when compared to 2023 figures. We now have 59 verified partner hospitals and 91 active volunteers. Helpster has evolved into a unique platform where vulnerable individuals, donors and medical professionals come together to change lives. By offering an easy, efficient and transparent way for individuals to make a tangible difference, Helpster is setting a new standard in the fight for healthcare equity”, Lysykh said.She urged more individuals and organisations, including private and government hospitals, to join Helpster’s mission to deliver affordable, life-saving care to children and mothers in need. To save a life, you can make a donation on the Helpster website ABOUT HELPSTER CHARITYHelpster Charity, founded by a team of compassionate IT experts, is a non-governmental organisation that operates as both offline infrastructure and a mobile application, providing a platform for fundraising to support the treatment of needy children and pregnant women living in remote regions through an impactful, transparent and efficient system. The Charity is committed to ensuring no child suffers or dies due to lack of financial means to access essential healthcare. Helpster is a 501c3 nonprofit, registered in the US, registration number 93-3969693.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.