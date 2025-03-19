Milestone Achieved: Helpster Saves Over 1,000 Lives, Transforms Healthcare for Vulnerable Communities

Beneficiaries of Helpster's medical outreach conducted in an Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Yobe State, Nigeria A beneficiary of Helpster's healthcare funding programme in Bangladesh

International nonprofit highlights collective impact of global supporters in transforming healthcare access for vulnerable populations

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helpster Charity US Inc. , a global nonprofit leveraging technology to improve healthcare access for vulnerable populations in Africa and Asia, has reached a significant milestone: Over 1,000 lives saved and transformed, with around 150 awaiting full reports.The organisation, which relies on the generosity and support of its donors, volunteers and partners, is celebrating this achievement as a testament to the power of collective action in addressing some of the world’s most pressing healthcare challenges.“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to achieve, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our global community. Over 1,000 lives saved is a huge step forward, but it’s only the beginning,” said Kate Lysykh, CEO of Helpster Charity. “This milestone represents not just numbers, but real people— children, parents, and families— whose lives have been given a second chance thanks to the donations and efforts of individuals from around the world.”Since its inception, Helpster has been dedicated to providing life-saving healthcare to communities in need, focusing on regions where healthcare access is often limited or unaffordable. In many parts of Africa and Asia, healthcare access remains a significant challenge. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly 50% of people in sub-Saharan Africa lack access to essential health services, and millions in South and Southeast Asia are similarly underserved.Helpster’s innovative approach uses technology to bridge this gap through direct healthcare funding and medical outreach initiatives for these vulnerable populations in remote areas.“While we are celebrating this milestone, the reality is that many communities continue to face overwhelming barriers to healthcare. Our work is far from over,” Lysykh added. “We are actively working on several other cases right now, and with the continued support of our donors, we can ensure that even more lives are transformed in the months to come.”One of the core pillars of Helpster’s mission is ensuring that no child or pregnant woman suffers or dies due to lack of financial means to access essential medicare. By facilitating financial support for vital healthcare, the charity has become a lifeline for individuals who would otherwise go without such medical care.“We are deeply grateful to our supporters, who make it possible for us to carry out this impactful work. But the need continues to grow. Every dollar counts in our mission to save lives and improve healthcare access for those who need it most,” said Lysykh.Helpster is calling on the public to help spread the word about its mission. By sharing its cause through social media and encouraging others to contribute, supporters can play a key role in amplifying the charity’s impact. “In times of crisis, sharing the stories of those in need can make a real difference,” Lysykh said. “We encourage everyone to join us in spreading the word about Helpster, because together, we can create a healthier, more equitable world for all.”By leveraging technology, strategic partnerships, and the power of community support, Helpster aims to save more lives and ensure that everyone, regardless of location or income, has access to the healthcare they need.To learn more or make a donation , visit www.helpstercharity.org and become part of the life-saving movement today.ABOUT HELPSTER CHARITY US INC.Helpster Charity US Inc, founded by a team of IT specialists in 2023, is a non-governmental organisation that operates as both offline infrastructure and a mobile application, providing a platform for fundraising to support the treatment of needy children living in remote regions through an impactful, transparent and efficient system. The Charity, now made up of doctors and other professionals, is committed to ensuring no child suffers or dies due to lack of financial means. Helpster is a 501c3 nonprofit, registered in the US, registration number 93-3969693, with headquarters in Dover, Delaware, US.

