Consensus 2025 Recap: Key Exhibitors Driving the Future of Web3 and Blockchain

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consensus 2025 , one of the most influential gatherings in the global blockchain, Web3, and digital assets ecosystem, concluded in Toronto with over 15,000 attendees and a powerful lineup of thought leaders, developers, investors, policymakers, and companies from across the globe. Hosted by CoinDesk , the three-day event showcased the rapid evolution of decentralized technologies, with exhibitors offering a glimpse into the next phase of blockchain innovation.From institutional finance to next-gen infrastructure, artificial intelligence to real-world asset tokenization, this year’s Consensus spotlighted projects that are reshaping digital economies and building the foundation for a more decentralized and interoperable internet.Among the hundreds of companies exhibiting across the conference floor, some stood out for their unique contributions to the space — drawing attention from investors, developers, and ecosystem builders. These key exhibitors represented a cross-section of technologies pushing the industry forward, from enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure and compliance tools to new models of digital identity and energy trading.Featured Companies at Consensus 20251. Pi Network - https://minepi.com/ Pi is a Layer 1 blockchain and utilities-backed Web3 ecosystem known for its unique, mobile-first mining model and widespread token distribution. With a global community of over 60 million users across more than 200 countries and regions, Pi has built one of the most active Web3 social networks to date. More than 19 million users have completed Pi KYC identity verification, and over 12 million are already transacting on the Pi Mainnet through decentralized apps and local commerce. Founded on March 14, 2019, by a team of Stanford PhDs with backgrounds in blockchain and social computing, Pi Network emphasizes accessibility, low financial barriers, and a minimal environmental footprint. In February 2025, the network entered its highly anticipated Open Network phase, enabling external connectivity after six years of development. At Consensus 2025 in Toronto, Pi Network co-founder Dr. Nicolas Kokkalis participated in a panel discussion titled “AI + Blockchain Infra to Unleash Mainstream Adoption” on Friday, May 16, highlighting Pi’s approach to scalability, real-world use cases, and the fusion of AI and blockchain to drive global adoption.2. Paymento - https://paymento.io/ Paymento showcased its groundbreaking non-custodial crypto payment gateway at Consensus 2025, drawing attention from merchants and investors seeking decentralized alternatives to Stripe and BitPay. One major highlight was the upcoming launch of Payment Links — a powerful feature enabling anyone, including businesses without websites, to generate custom links and accept crypto payments directly into their wallets. This aligns with Paymento’s mission to turn any self-custodial wallet into a full merchant account, eliminating intermediaries and reducing fees. The platform also previewed future support for fiat-to-stablecoin settlements, enabling credit card payments to settle in crypto. With strong interest from agencies, creators, and international sellers, Paymento is rapidly expanding its ecosystem.3. Sarf - https://sarf.space/ Sarf is an interest-free lending platform that facilitates peer-to-peer loans between friends and family, allowing tokenized real-world assets and crypto to be used as collateral. Smart contracts automate the entire repayment process, while Sarf tokens are integrated across the ecosystem for rewards. Selected as a semifinalist in the Consensus 2025 PitchFest competition, Sarf attracted strong interest from investors and potential partners during the event. At a side pitch event hosted by Polkadot, Sarf engaged with Web3 ecosystem builders exploring interoperability and infrastructure alignment. A recent product update introduced an upgraded MVP featuring Sarf wallets, and the ability to fix loan values to gold in real time, offering users protection against inflation and currency volatility.4. Geoswift - https://geoswift.com/ Geoswift is an innovative global payment technology company specializing in APAC cross-border payments. Licensed in the United States, United Kingdom, and China—and supported by an extensive payment network spanning APAC, North America, and EMEA—Geoswift provides customized, end-to-end cross-border payment solutions for a broad spectrum of industries, including education, e-commerce, travel, and financial services. Geoswift recently launched Visa Direct, expanding its cross-border payment capabilities across 30+ countries. At Consensus, the Geoswift team was thrilled to connect with partners and clients from both blockchain and fiat payment ecosystems—advancing toward a unified financial future. Geoswift’s comprehensive product suite includes payment acceptance, business payouts, foreign exchange, multi-currency business accounts, card solutions, and more.5. Coinautics - https://coinautics.io/ Coinautics is pioneering the next generation of crypto intelligence with advanced token flow visualization tools for traders and institutions. At Consensus 2025, Coinautics unveiled its token flow analytics and earning recognition from industry leaders for transforming blockchain data into actionable market insights. The team engaged in dynamic side events and roundtables, sharing perspectives on transparency and the future of on-chain analytics. A recent milestone includes the launch of their socials, enabling crypto traders to look at the releases of their dynamic visuals of liquidity shifts across multiple tokens. With a focus on intuitive design and actionable intelligence, Coinautics empowers users to navigate volatile markets, identify emerging trends, and make informed trading decisions.6. Mintoria - https://www.mintoria.com/ Mintoria is a blockchain infrastructure provider developing USDW, a fully compliant, fiat-backed USD stablecoin designed for stability and real-world utility. Supporting Ethereum and Arbitrum, USDW enables secure, low-cost cross-border payments, remittances, retail transactions, and a stable store of value. At Consensus 2025 in Toronto, Mintoria engaged with regulators, infrastructure providers, and blockchain leaders, reinforcing its regulation-first strategy. The experience underscored growing global demand for compliant, transparent digital assets suited for both emerging markets and institutional adoption. With the stablecoin market projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028, USDW is positioned to meet this demand with trusted, transparent infrastructure. The USDW presale is set to begin in the second half of June, with the product going live in July. Backed by real-time proof-of-reserves, Mintoria offers a secure, scalable alternative to opaque or unregulated stablecoins, positioning USDW as foundational infrastructure for next-generation digital finance.7. Kravata - https://www.kravata.co/ Kravata is a fintech infrastructure company enabling businesses and financial platforms across LATAM to integrate on/off ramps, global accounts, and yield-bearing stablecoins via API, webapp, or embeddable widget. The company recently expanded its reach through integrations with leading neobanks and telecom superapps, supporting millions of users and advancing its mission to simplify access to compliant and borderless digital finance. At Consensus Toronto, Kravata’s Co-founder & COO Juliana Montes highlighted the event’s impeccable organization, seamless experience, and vibrant expo floor showcasing innovative services. She emphasized the high-level content and top-tier networking that enabled meaningful conversations around compliance, stablecoin infrastructure, and LATAM’s rising influence in the Web3 space.8. Octopi AI - https://www.octopi.ai/ Octopi AI is building the secure infrastructure layer for Agentic AI in Web3—enabling protocols, developers, and enterprises to safely deploy intelligent agents across decentralized environments. While our platform is currently in development, our presence at Consensus is focused on engaging with ecosystem leaders, exploring partnerships, and advancing the conversation around secure agent orchestration, threat modeling (including Maestro), and cross-chain interoperability. You’ll find us at key side events and active on the Consensus app, connecting with those shaping the future of secure, autonomous systems.9. Moon Trades Technologies - https://www.moontrades.space/ Moon Trades Technologies leveraged Consensus 2025 to explore cutting-edge blockchain applications across diverse sectors. The FemT3ch event on Wednesday showcased innovative women-led initiatives, while connections with Dr. Freedom Cheteni highlighted EduCoin's blockchain-based education platform revolutionizing global learning through decentralized content distribution. Thursday's LayerDrone Foundation event demonstrated how blockchain technology transforms geospatial data collection, with their token-incentivized drone network creating a public utility for aerial imagery. Throughout the week, Spacecoin's prominent presence emphasized the future of decentralized physical infrastructure networks through blockchain-enabled satellite constellations for global connectivity. These encounters reinforced blockchain's potential beyond traditional finance, spanning education technology, drone-collected geospatial data, and space-based infrastructure. The convergence of these innovative projects at Consensus validated the expanding ecosystem where blockchain enables new models of decentralized services and global resource sharing.10. SyncFab - https://syncfab.com/mfg-rewards/ SyncFab, the blockchain supply chain pioneer behind the first $MFG tokenized RFQ incentive system for U.S. SME manufacturers, attended Consensus 2025 to showcase its role in reshoring production through crypto-driven engagement. Founder Jeremy Goodwin participated in Jesse Hamilton’s Day 3 “Trump Tariffs” roundtable, sharing insights from building a modern, ITAR and JCP-compliant U.S. supply chain blockchain layer for top Aerospace OEMs and startups. On Day 2, the Bo Hines fireside chat highlighted the coming regulatory clarity for stablecoins and digital payments—key to SyncFab’s infrastructure for $MFG incentivized, win-win RFQ systems designed to replace outdated winner-take-all bid auctions. By bridging real-world manufacturing with blockchain, SyncFab is laying the groundwork for a digitally-native, globally competitive defense industrial base that includes the U.S. rank-and-file supplier network in the Web3 economy.Closing ThoughtsAs the blockchain industry moves toward greater maturity and mainstream adoption, the innovations and partnerships showcased at Consensus 2025 reflect a market increasingly focused on utility, scalability, and global impact. The companies featured at this year’s event represent a diverse and forward-thinking cross-section of the Web3 ecosystem—pointing to a future where decentralized technologies are seamlessly integrated into everyday life.About ConsensusOrganized by CoinDesk, Consensus is the longest-running and most influential event in the blockchain and Web3 space. Now in its 11th year, the conference is a critical meeting point for developers, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders defining the future of digital assets and decentralized systems.

