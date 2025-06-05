Multiplayer Sports Brawler “Sparkball” Joins the Somnia Ecosystem With New Web3 Features, Wager Mechanics and AI Battles

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somnia , the high-performance blockchain built for gaming and entertainment, is proud to welcome Sparkball , the 4v4 sports brawler from Opti Games , to its growing ecosystem.Fresh off a $2M funding round and early access success, Sparkball arrives on Somnia’s Layer 1 blockchain to deliver a new level of real-time gameplay. The title, developed by a team with backgrounds at Riot, Blizzard, and EA, blends the tactical precision of MOBAs with the high-energy thrill of sports titles like Rocket League and FIFA. On Somnia, Sparkball will have the ability to develop deeper onchain integrations, including wager mechanics, AI vs AI matchups, and enhanced prize-powered tournaments.Already making waves in the competitive gaming scene, Sparkball has hosted tournaments featuring powerhouse organizations like G2, Cloud9, and Fnatic. The addition of wager mechanics and blockchain-driven reward systems positions the game for formal esports integration, while opening doors to a wider, web3 audience.The timing couldn’t be better. Sparkball will be live and playable for free during Steam Next Fest, taking place from June 9 to 16, offering a hands-on preview of the game.“Sparkball is an incredibly fun game and we’re very excited to be bringing it into the Somnia ecosystem,” Somnia founder Paul Thomas said. “This game really has the potential to reach a massive mainstream audience, and it’s perfect for esports.”The launch also introduces an exclusive Somnia-themed skin, adding a unique cosmetic reward for the Somnia community."Within the first 10 minutes of chatting during our playtest with the Somnia team, it was clear our visions for the future of gaming and how we get there were aligned,” Opti Games Founder, Chandler Thomlison, said. “We truly believe Sparkball is going to make the world a happier place and we're honored to have the incredible support and tech of Somnia behind us!"Sparkball joins a growing roster of titles in the Somnia ecosystem. Upcoming games include Maelstrom, a naval battle royale, and Masks of the Void: Infinity, a roguelite action-RPG, both of which are published by Uprising.Uprising has also partnered with Somnia to launch the Dream Catalyst Accelerator, a program designed to help game developers transition into Web3 and bring their projects to market with funding, mentorship, and technical support. Some of the titles announced for Dream Catalyst acceleration so far include Dark Table CCG, QRusader, Netherak Demons, Mullet Cop: Mall Sim and Night Spawn.To stay updated with the launch and upcoming play sessions, follow Sparkball on X and join the community.About SomniaSomnia is the fastest, most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. With this performance, Somnia enables real-time, fully on-chain experiences that go beyond financial applications. It’s the ideal foundation for building large-scale games, social platforms, metaverse economies, and AI-powered applications. Somnia’s architecture supports fully composable systems, empowering builders to create immersive, intelligent, and interactive digital experiences that scale to millions of users.About SparkballSparkball is a 4v4 adrenaline-packed ‘sports brawler’ where players select from a cast of lovably unique heroes and carefully balance both ballin' and brawlin' to score in the enemy team's goal! Affectionately described as League of Legends meets Rocket League, Sparkball grips you immediately with its dopamine-inducing take on combat sports and keeps you coming back for more as you strive to master its surprisingly complex strategies.

