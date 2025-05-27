Spectruth DAO and Elata Biosciences Announce Collaboration on Prospective Epigenetic Study of PTSD

Elata's EEG machine Holz Center opening soon

KYIV, KYIV, UKRAINE, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectruth DAO, a leader in precision mental health innovation, and Elata Biosciences, a pioneer in open-source mental health, are proud to announce a strategic collaboration to advance the understanding and prevention of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in military populations. This partnership centers on Spectruth’s newly proposed research initiative, the “Prospective Epigenetic Study of PTSD Risk in Active-Duty Military & Veterans,” and will leverage Elata’s state-of-the-art ElataEEG device to establish new standards in personalized mental health care.A New Era for PTSD Research: Precision, Prevention, and PersonalizationPTSD remains a persistent and devastating challenge for military personnel and veterans worldwide. Traditional mental health approaches have often focused on reactive treatment, leaving a significant gap in early detection and proactive care. Spectruth DAO’s mission is to close this gap by harnessing the power of epigenetics, artificial intelligence (AI), wearable tech, and community-driven science to predict, prevent, and personalize PTSD interventions.The newly proposed research, detailed in Spectruth’s “Prospective Epigenetic Study of PTSD Risk in Active-Duty Military & Veterans,” aims to identify individuals at heightened risk for PTSD before significant symptoms emerge. By integrating epigenetic biomarker analysis, real-time physiological monitoring, microbiome, and advanced EEG data, Spectruth seeks to revolutionize how PTSD is understood and managed—moving from a model of crisis response to one of proactive, individualized care.Elata Biosciences: Powering the Next Generation of Brain MonitoringCentral to this collaboration is Elata Biosciences’ open-source ElataEEG, which will be deployed by Spectruth to collect baseline and longitudinal brainwave data from study participants. Elata’s EEG system offers:*High-fidelity, artifact-resistant signal acquisition*Customizable channel count and sampling rates controlled directly from a computer*Seamless integration with other wearable and digital health devices*Open-source architecture for transparency and community-driven improvementThis technology enables the precise measurement of brain activity both at rest and during therapy sessions, providing an unprecedented window into the neurobiological underpinnings of trauma and recovery.Study Design: A Multi-Modal, Longitudinal ApproachThe research will enroll two cohorts of 100 participants each:*Cohort 1: Active-duty military personnel prior to deployment*Cohort 2: Veterans transitioning out of serviceData Collection Timeline:*Baseline: Saliva-based epigenetic testing, EEG, and wearable monitoring at study entry*6 Months: Follow-up epigenetic and EEG assessments*12 Months: Final epigenetic, EEG, and comprehensive PTSD symptom evaluationKey Measures:*Epigenetic Testing: Saliva samples analyzed for DNA methylation patterns—chemical markers that reflect the body’s response to trauma and stress.*EEG Monitoring: Baseline and longitudinal brainwave recordings to identify neurophysiological correlates of PTSD risk and resilience.*Wearable Vitals: Continuous monitoring of heart rate, HRV, skin temperature, and movement to contextualize stress responses in real time.*Clinical Assessments: Standardized PTSD questionnaires and clinical interviews to track symptom development and severity.Harnessing AI and Community Science for ImpactSpectruth DAO’s proprietary AI platform will analyze the vast, multi-modal dataset generated by the study, uncovering patterns and predictive markers that would be invisible to traditional methods. By combining genetic, physiological, and behavioral data, Spectruth aims to:*Identify epigenetic and neurophysiological signatures that predict PTSD risk*Develop personalized, adaptive intervention strategies for at-risk individuals*Inform government and NGO policy decisions regarding personnel placement and support*Empower clinicians to prescribe the most effective, individualized treatment protocolsThe entire research process will be governed by Spectruth’s decentralized, community-driven DAO model, ensuring transparency, data security, and equitable benefit-sharing.A Vision for the Future: Transforming Mental Health for GenerationsThis collaboration marks a pivotal step toward Spectruth’s broader vision: a world where PTSD is no longer a life sentence, but a manageable condition detected early and treated with unprecedented precision. By integrating the latest advances in epigenetics, neurotechnology, and AI, Spectruth and Elata are laying the groundwork for a future where:*Early Detection is the Norm: Simple, non-invasive tests identify those at risk before symptoms manifest.*Personalized Treatment is Standard: Individual biological profiles guide every therapeutic decision.*Data Empowers Progress: Open science and AI-driven insights continuously refine our understanding and improve outcomes for all.Quotes from LeadershipJames Holz, Esq., Founder of Spectruth DAO:“PTSD is a silent epidemic, especially among those who serve. Our mission at Spectruth is to move beyond one-size-fits-all solutions and deliver truly personalized, proactive care. By partnering with Elata Biosciences and leveraging their cutting-edge EEG technology, we’re not just collecting data—we’re building a future where every veteran and service member can access the care they need, when they need it, tailored to their unique biology and experience.”Elata Biosciences Team:”We're excited to partner with Spectruth DAO and see ElataEEG powering such a significant study aimed at advancing PTSD understanding and care. Our open-source EEG technology is designed to provide the precise brain activity data needed to uncover the neurobiological underpinnings of trauma and recovery, ultimately contributing to personalized and proactive PTSD care.”About Spectruth DAOSpectruth DAO is a decentralized, community-governed organization dedicated to transforming mental health care through precision diagnostics, AI-driven analytics, and innovative digital health solutions. With a focus on PTSD and trauma-related conditions, Spectruth’s roadmap includes the development of saliva-based biomarker tests, wearable monitoring systems, and personalized treatment protocols. Learn more at Spectruth.com.About Elata BiosciencesElata is building an open-source ecosystem for precision psychiatry committed to projects at the forefront of science and technology. Our open-source projects sit at the intersection of cutting-edge mental health science and blockchain, and our commitment to open-source drives scalability and transparency across the ecosystem.Join the MovementSpectruth DAO and Elata Biosciences invite researchers, clinicians, veterans’ organizations, and community stakeholders to join this collaborative effort. Together, we can build a future where trauma is met with understanding, innovation, and hope.For partnership inquiries, media requests, or to learn more about the research proposal, please contact:James Holz, Esq.Founder, Spectruth DAOjames@spectruth.comAndreas MelhedeCo-founder, Elata Biosciencesandreas@elata.bio

