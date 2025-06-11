Starlife Group Honored as a Winner in First Season of the 2025 TITAN Property Awards for 21 Hollywood Development

2025 TITAN Property Awards S1 Gold Winner: 21 HOLLYWOOD by STARLIFE GROUP 21 HOLLYWOOD - 2025 TITAN Property Awards S1 Gold Winner (Property Development)

The TITAN Property Awards has announced the winners of its first season in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Property Awards has announced the winners of its first season in 2025, honoring architects, developers, designers, and real estate professionals for their brilliance in the built environment worldwide. This year’s competition received over 1,000 entries from over 30 countries, reflecting the growing international participation and the diverse range of projects shaping today’s cities, communities, and living spaces. Among this season’s winners is Starlife Group, recognized for its transformative development, 21 Hollywood, located in South Florida.

Founded by visionary leader Gevorg Shahbazyan, Starlife Group has grown into a fully integrated real estate powerhouse with operations spanning development, construction, sales, capital ventures, lending, and brokerage. Based in Miami, the firm manages a diverse portfolio that includes luxury multifamily residences, mixed-use complexes, spec homes, and commercial properties across South Florida and Europe.

Their award-winning project, 21 Hollywood, is a 14-story, 200-unit luxury rental and mixed-use development poised to redefine the Hollywood and Miami skyline. Located minutes from the Atlantic Ocean and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the development is a collaboration with globally renowned architect Kobi Karp. The project also features 10,000 square feet of prime commercial space and combines California-inspired lifestyle aesthetics with Miami’s dynamic energy.

More than a residential building, 21 Hollywood delivers a curated lifestyle experience, offering residents spaces to work, relax, and connect. The project is also part of the EB-5 investment program, allowing qualified foreign investors the opportunity to participate in a high-impact development while pursuing U.S. residency.

Built with sustainability in mind, the development incorporates eco-conscious materials and natural design elements, blending environmental responsibility with modern luxury. With this project, Starlife Group has set a new benchmark for future-facing development in South Florida.

Evaluation Process

Submissions for the TITAN Property Awards undergo a blind judging process, reviewed by a panel of international experts across architecture, development, and design. Each entry is evaluated solely on its own merits, ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation. 21 Hollywood stood out for its design strategy, integration of services, and its contribution to both the local skyline and the international investment landscape.

Notable Achievement in the 2025 TITAN Property Awards: Season 1:

1. Property Development - Apartment / Condominium

2. Property Development - Mixed-Use Developments

"This season’s winners have demonstrated exceptional creativity, seamlessly blending functionality with aesthetics to craft transformative environments that inspire and elevate everyday living," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. " Starlife Group’s groundbreaking project set new benchmarks in the industry, shaping the future of architecture and interior spaces worldwide. At IAA, we are proud to honor them as a luxury property leader who continue to push the boundaries of excellence."

For further information, please contact Starlife Group at info@thestarlifegroup.com, or visit: www.thestarlifegroup.com.

About Starlife Group

Starlife Group is a real estate development and investment firm based in Miami, Florida, delivering integrated services across development, construction, capital, brokerage, mortgage, and lending. With a portfolio that includes high-end multifamily residences, mixed-use projects, commercial properties, and spec homes, the firm operates in both South Florida and Europe. Committed to transforming communities through innovation, sustainability, and design, Starlife Group is recognized for its strategic execution and forward-thinking approach to real estate.

