KTC Group selects Serrala’s FS² Payments to enhance payment automation and financial efficiency

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, announced today that KTC Group, a foremost civil and infrastructure engineering services company in Singapore, has successfully implemented Serrala’s FS² Payments solution to optimize its payment processes and financial operations.KTC Group, known for its commitment to operational excellence, sought a solution to replace its manual, time-consuming payment processes. Before implementing FS² Payments, five full-time employees were required to manage high payment volumes daily, handling risk monitoring, account validation, and manual file processing. This challenge slowed operations, increased costs, and impacted transparency.By integrating Serrala’s FS² Payments into its existing SAP system, KTC Group has significantly improved efficiency and financial control. The automation of payment processing and bank connectivity has reduced manual interventions and eliminated human errors. The introduction of a structured, three-step approval process has strengthened security, mitigating fraud and unauthorized payments. The ability to track transactions in real time has further enhanced transparency, allowing for better decision-making and financial governance.Liaw Chun Huan, Chief Financial Officer at KTC Group, emphasized the impact of this transformation: “KTC Group has always been committed to adopting cutting-edge technologies that can drive operational excellence. With Serrala’s integrated payment solution, we have taken a decisive step towards automating our financial processes, which aligns perfectly with our strategic goals of improving efficiency and reducing operational risks.”Serrala’s solutions are designed to help businesses simplify complexity and enhance control over financial workflows. Magali Nedjar, SVP Partner Ecosystems at Serrala, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: “We are thrilled to support KTC Group in its journey towards digital transformation. This collaboration demonstrates the power of automation in finance, ensuring secure, compliant, and auditable financial operations.”The successful implementation of FS² Payments reinforces KTC Group’s commitment to digital transformation while highlighting Serrala’s expertise in delivering scalable, future-proof payment solutions.For more information, visit www.serrala.com.

