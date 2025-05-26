Offensive Meme Tokens Announces Launch of $POON Token on Solana and XRPL, Opens Community Contest

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offensive Meme Tokens, a digital asset project focused on satirical blockchain-based tokens, has announced the release of its latest token, $POON, now available on both the Solana and XRP Ledger networks. Alongside the launch, the project has introduced two community-driven initiatives: a holder recognition program and a meme creation contest.

New Token Expands Satirical Portfolio

$POON joins the broader lineup of tokens under the Offensive Meme Tokens brand, which is known for parodying internet culture through intentionally provocative naming. The token is currently accessible through Pump.fun for the Solana version and XPMarkets.com for XRP users. The launch aligns with the project’s broader goal of engaging meme enthusiasts and digital collectors in a community-centred experience.

Community Engagement and Participation

To support the launch, Offensive Meme Tokens has announced a "Top 10 HODLers" recognition campaign. Participants holding tokens across the project’s portfolio can submit screenshots of their wallets to be eligible for a community spotlight and token rewards. The campaign is open until June 10, 2025.

In parallel, the project is running a meme token idea contest. Community members who propose new token ideas that are selected for minting will receive rewards equivalent to 7.77 SOL in the form of the newly created token. A minimum holding of 10 million tokens across the portfolio is required to participate.

Disclaimer

Offensive Meme Tokens develops digital assets intended as satire and parody. The project states that its tokens are not designed to offend but to reflect the humorous and irreverent nature of internet meme culture.

Media Contacts:

Crypto Breaking News

https://www.cryptobreaking.com/

info@cryptobreaking.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.