Crypto Breaking News Expands to Dubai and Strengthens Its Global Presence

Crypto Breaking News expands to Dubai

Crypto Breaking News, the trusted source for crypto news, proudly announces its expansion into Dubai, UAE, marking a significant milestone in its global growth.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Breaking News (www.cryptobreaking.com), the trusted source for cryptocurrency news, Bitcoin updates, and blockchain industry insights, proudly announces its expansion into Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marking a significant milestone in its global growth.

Launched in March 2018 by founder Vincenzo Stefanini, Crypto Breaking News has consistently delivered breaking news, market analysis, and expert commentary on the rapidly evolving world of digital assets, cryptocurrencies, AI, Web3 and blockchain technology. Over the years, the platform has built a loyal global readership, with thousands of monthly visitors and a growing presence across Europe and beyond.

Today, Crypto Breaking News is expanding its reach into the Middle East, with operations in Dubai now officially managed through Web3 Digital (web3digital.ae), a Dubai-based digital agency specialising in Web3, digital marketing, and web development. This move ensures enhanced coverage of the booming crypto scene in the UAE and wider MENA region.

At the same time, Crypto Breaking News continues to strengthen its influence across the UK and Europe, thanks to its strategic partnership with Osom One (www.osomone.com), a leading digital marketing agency also founded by Vincenzo Stefanini. Through Osom One’s expertise, CryptoBreaking News ensures tailored content, innovative marketing strategies, and continuous growth throughout European markets.

Crypto Breaking News by the Numbers:

Over +40,000 monthly page views

Partnerships with major blockchain events and crypto companies

Featured across a network of partner websites and media outlets

Trusted source

"Our vision with Crypto Breaking News has always been to deliver fast, reliable, and accessible information to a global audience interested in cryptocurrencies and blockchain innovation," says Vincenzo Stefanini, Founder of Crypto Breaking News. "By expanding into Dubai and strengthening our European presence, we are positioning ourselves at the heart of two of the most dynamic regions for crypto development."

Visitors to www.cryptobreaking.com can access a wide range of content, including:

Breaking Bitcoin news

Real-time cryptocurrency updates

Blockchain technology advancements

DeFi, NFT, and Web3 trends

Expert analysis

With a commitment to providing accurate, insightful, and fast news coverage, Crypto Breaking News empowers investors, enthusiasts, and professionals to stay ahead in the fast-changing digital economy.

For partnerships, advertising opportunities, or media inquiries, please visit www.cryptobreaking.com or email info@cryptobreaking.com

