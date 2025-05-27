Honeygain Builds User Trust with Transparent, Secure Earning Model

Honeygain logo

Honeygain, a global crowdsourced network app, announced its continued commitment to secure bandwidth sharing by educating users about passive income model.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honeygain, a crowdsourced network platform with over 2.5 million users in more than 150 countries, is expanding awareness around its secure, passive income model. The company’s application allows users to share their unused internet bandwidth with verified business clients and earn cash rewards in return.

Through a desktop or mobile app, users contribute small portions of their idle bandwidth to Honeygain’s encrypted network. This network supports various enterprise use cases including content delivery, SEO analysis, and web intelligence. All connections are secure, and the service is designed for passive use—no tasks, surveys, or active engagement are required.

When a user installs the Honeygain app, it connects their device to a global network used by trusted Fortune 500 AI and e-commerce businesses for services like SEO monitoring, content delivery, and price aggregation. Users contribute a small, unused portion of their bandwidth and earn points that can be converted into cash.

Security and transparency are foundational to Honeygain’s model. All traffic routed through the app is encrypted and non-invasive, and the system is built to ensure that no personal files or device data are ever accessed. The Honeygain app has passed antivirus testing by major security firms such as Avast, Kaspersky, and Malwarebytes, earning clean safety scores from all leading threat detection engines on VirusTotal.

“We are committed to providing users with a safe, transparent way to participate in a digital economy powered by shared network access,” said Sandra Krikstaponyte, Product Owner at Honeygain.

According to recent industry reports, over 50% of millennials in the United States have a side hustle, and 70% of Gen Z respondents express growing interest in alternative income streams. Honeygain is one of the accessible options for users interested in passive digital earnings without requiring technical expertise.

The company states it will continue to provide clear information, security updates, and resources to help users understand how the platform operates.



About Honeygain

Honeygain is the first-ever app that allows its users to make money online by sharing their Internet connection. The app prioritizes user privacy and security, ensuring a safe and effortless way to generate additional income. Through its innovative referral program, Honeygain offers both individuals and businesses a valuable tool to maximize their earning potential without requiring any additional effort or financial investment.

