Calsoft Launches CalTIA: Intelligent Test Management Platform

Smart regression testing isn't about running all tests—it's about choosing the right ones at the right time to catch the most critical issues.” — Shrish Ashtaputre, Senior Technical Director Engineering

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft, a leading digital product engineering services and Data & AI services and solutions company, launched CalTIA (Calsoft Test Impact Analyzer) a test intelligence platform that understands your application and intelligently keeps the testing strategy focused on the most critical areas, driving efficiency and reliability at every step of software releases.

Many organizations struggle with longer and repetitive regression tests, which slow release cycles, strain Quality Assurance (QA) resources, and increase QA costs. With faster GTM demands, businesses are integrating AI for continuous testing and predictive analytics—and that’s where CalTIA fits in.

As part of its commitment to advancing AI-driven testing solutions, Calsoft is hosting a live workshop on 16th July 2025, focusing on the transformative capabilities of CalTIA in regression testing. This session will cover real-world applications and best practices for integrating AI into QA processes.

Key Features of CalTIA:

• Test Case Generation with AI: CalTIA uses AI to generate unit and functional tests based on changes and risks.

• On-prem inferencing: Keeps sensitive information in-house, ensuring complete privacy and security of your data.

• Accelerated Releases and Faster GTM: By executing only the necessary test cases, CalTIA shortens test cycles significantly.

• Seamless Integration: CalTIA seamlessly integrates into CI/CD workflows, test automation frameworks, and test & sprint management tools, making it ideal for teams seeking continuous testing as part of the DevOps pipeline.

• Cost & Resource Efficiency: By reducing the test volume and runtime, CalTIA frees up QA bandwidth and lowers operational & infrastructure costs.

Adopters of CalTIA have reported significant improvements, including a 40% reduction in test cycle times and up to 50% decrease in regression test execution time. Discover how CalTIA optimizes your testing process and accelerates product releases — watch our teaser video now.

"At Calsoft, we believe smart testing is key to faster, more reliable software delivery. CalTIA makes this possible with AI-driven test selection and test generation, which reduces regression time, accelerates go-to-market, improves release quality, and lowers infrastructure costs."

Shrish Ashtaputre - Senior Technical Director, Engineering, Calsoft Inc.

About Calsoft

Calsoft is a technology-first partner specializing in AI-driven data solutions, cloud-native architectures, and next-generation application modernization. For nearly 3 decades, with deep expertise in AI, ML, data engineering, and intelligent automation, Calsoft enables enterprises and ISVs to accelerate innovation, optimize performance, and scale seamlessly. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers.

