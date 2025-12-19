Calsoft brings Intelligent UI framework to Fortune 500 clients

Framework integrates Generative AI & Natural Language Processing directly into user interfaces to assist administrators with infrastructure management tasks.

We identify specific points in the user workflow where AI interpretation adds value beyond static data visualization” — Rushikesh Bhosale, UX Manager at Calsoft

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft, a technology services provider specializing in cloud and infrastructure solutions, has released its Intelligent UI framework across multiple mid-size multi-cloud products and is currently deploying it for Fortune 500 clients, including companies in the networking sector. The framework integrates Generative AI and Natural Language Processing directly into user interfaces to assist administrators with infrastructure management tasks.

• AI integration approach: Intelligent UI embeds Generative AI and NLP into interface workflows rather than separate chatbot features.

• Target users: Administrators managing on-premises and cloud infrastructures gain proactive alerts, predictive analytics, and optimization recommendations without initiating queries.

• Implementation status: Deployed across multiple mid-size multi-cloud products with ongoing Fortune 500 client implementations.

The framework operates by placing contextual cues throughout the interface that direct administrator attention to performance issues, security risks, and resource optimization opportunities. The system analyzes network traffic patterns, identifies anomalies, detects misconfigurations, and provides recommendations for workload placement and sizing.

Built on React, Zustand, Material UI, and React-Query, the Intelligent UI framework has been applied to SaaS-based IT Operations Management applications. These implementations handle infrastructure monitoring and management across business units and locations for data center and high-performance computing environments.

"We identify specific points in the user workflow where AI interpretation adds value beyond static data visualization," said Rushikesh Bhosale, UX Manager at Calsoft. "The system surfaces insights about energy consumption patterns, temperature anomalies, or resource allocation issues directly where administrators are already working, rather than requiring them to ask questions in a separate interface."

The framework provides three operational capabilities. First, it detects performance issues and configuration problems before they affect operations. Second, it analyzes infrastructure data to predict future resource needs and optimize allocation. Third, it generates recommendations for workload placement to balance performance requirements with cost efficiency.

Calsoft structures Intelligent UI as a service offering rather than a packaged product. Each implementation is configured for the client's specific infrastructure environment and operational workflows. The company has applied this approach to multi-cloud networking products that require analysis of network traffic, packet flow visibility, and application behavior tracking across cloud environments.

The framework handles real-time data acquisition from infrastructure components, applies machine learning to identify patterns in operational metrics, and presents findings through visualization techniques that preserve context and labeling from raw data streams.

About Calsoft

Calsoft is a leading technology-first service provider specializing in digital product engineering and technology solutions. With over 27 years of experience, Calsoft helps businesses leverage AI, cloud, IoT, and telecom technologies to drive transformation, improve operational efficiency, and create new revenue streams. For more information, visit www.calsoftinc.com.

