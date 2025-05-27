Eagle Point Funding Hosts Webinar to Help Dual-Use Startups Secure Non-Dilutive Government Funding and Contracts

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Point Funding , a leading consultancy specializing in non-dilutive funding and government contracting strategies for dual-use technology startups, will host a live educational webinar titled “Navigating the Governmental Business Landscape for Startups” on June 26, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST.This free webinar is designed to help early-stage technology companies understand how to access Federal R&D funding and break into the Federal marketplace through procurement and contracting opportunities without giving up equity or ownership.Attendees will gain practical guidance on identifying relevant Federal programs, writing compelling proposals, building relationships with government stakeholders, and transitioning from grant funding to long-term contract opportunities with federal agencies.“Startups are sitting on millions in potential R&D funding from agencies like the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and others, yet many don’t know how to access it,” said Abby Nadritch, Marketing Manager at Eagle Point Funding. “This webinar is designed to break down the barriers and show startups how to tap into this critical source of capital.”Key Topics Will Include:Overview of SBIR, STTR, and other federal R&D funding programsHow to align dual-use technologies with government funding and procurement prioritiesStrategies for transitioning from grants to government contractsEagle Point Funding’s full-lifecycle support: from funding applications to contract execution Registration is complimentary and now open at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8417477382974/WN_gRm3AAtfR4WvsyUonmOPAA Eagle Point Funding has helped its clients secure over $2 billion in non-dilutive Federal funding and continues to guide startups in navigating government procurement pathways. The firm serves a wide range of industries including artificial intelligence, aerospace and defense, cybersecurity, energy, advanced manufacturing, and more.About Eagle Point FundingEagle Point Funding is a specialized consultancy helping dual-use startups secure non-dilutive funding from Federal agencies. With expertise in grant strategy, technical writing, and federal contracting, Eagle Point Funding empowers innovators to scale through strategic public-sector partnerships.

