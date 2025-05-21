Deep-Tech Showcase Presents Cutting-Edge Microelectronics & Electronics Innovations Before Industry Leaders

WASHINGTON DC, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, May 21st, Deep-Tech Showcase will present a Microelectronics & Electronics Showcase pitch event, highlighting four promising dual-use startups.From 1:00 to 2:15 PM ET, these innovators will showcase groundbreaking technologies before an elite panel of US Space Force Guardians, investors, prime contractors, and corporate leaders.This event provides a rare opportunity for industry stakeholders to engage with some of the latest advancements in electronics and semiconductor technology, which are essential for AI, computing, and communication developments in today's rapidly evolving landscape.The panel will count among its participants Mike Telcide of the US Space Force, Gopal Rajaraman of Lockheed Martin, Jasmine Zhang of SK Hynix America, Sergey Fedotov of TEL Venture Capital, and more.The presenting startups will include Rocket Technology Systems, RiteNet, Falcon Green Energy, and Amber Semiconductor.Deep-Tech Showcase: Driving Innovation Forward"As one of our most technically sophisticated events of the year, this Showcase comes at a crucial time when demand for electronics and semiconductor innovations is higher than ever," said Asher Radensky, Managing Director of Deep-Tech Showcase.Deep-Tech Showcase, founded by Ariel Shatz, was established to support US-based startups in overcoming the “Innovation Valley of Death” and accelerate breakthrough technology. Notable initiatives include:• MoU Club• TACFI/STRATFI Accelerator• "Ask Me Anything" Webinars with government and industry stakeholders• Client Webinars• Technology Showcases with strategic partnersDeep-Tech Showcase is sponsored by Eagle Point Funding.Upcoming EventsDeep-Tech Showcase is also hosting additional high-impact pitch events:📅 June 25th – Aerospace & Defense Showcase | Register Here📅 July 24th – Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Showcase | Register HereRegister Today – Open to All Industry ProfessionalsIndustry experts, investors, and enthusiasts are invited to attend for free.🔗 Register for the May 21st event here!For more information, contact Asher Radensky, Managing Director of Deep-Tech Showcase:📧 asher@deeptechshowcase.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.