Pop’N Flavors Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Location in Moreno Valley on June 7, 2025

Grand Opening

Pop n Flavors Pops Off with Fun for All Ages

MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a flavor-filled celebration as Pop’N Flavors, the premium gourmet popcorn brand known for its mouthwatering variety and creative blends, announces the grand opening of its second location in Moreno Valley. The event will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 11AM to 7PM at 24021 Alessandro Blvd, Suite 107, Moreno Valley, CA 92553.Pop’N Flavors is inviting the entire community to pop by and experience a full day of fun, entertainment, and, of course, popcorn! This family-friendly grand opening promises to be a can’t-miss occasion packed with exciting activities and giveaways.Guests can expect:Free samples of all Pop’N Flavors’ signature gourmet popcorn varietiesExclusive grand opening specialsLive broadcast and music by KDAY 93.5 RadioPrize giveaways and surprise celebrity guest appearanceRibbon cutting ceremonyFree popcorn for the first 100 customersHourly gift giveawaysRaffle for theme park tickets to Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Six Flags Magic MountainCash cube contest to win Pop’N Flavors BucksOne lucky winner will receive one free bag of popcorn every month for a year!“We’re excited to bring our unique popcorn experience to the heart of Moreno Valley,” said Charles Singleton, a spokesperson for Pop’N Flavors. “This second location is all about celebrating with our community and sharing the joy that comes with every kernel.”So bring the whole family, grab your friends, and come celebrate a new chapter of Pop’N Flavors. Let’s get POP’N together!

